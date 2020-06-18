Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Unexpected Place You Can Score a Ton of Comfy Shoes for Up to 75% Off Right Now

Uncomfortable shoes can lead to a plethora of problems. We’re talking blisters, sore arches, pinched toes, and more. Yet we willingly sacrifice our feet in the name of trendy, stylish footwear? Enough is enough, everyone. This year, we’re insisting on comfy kicks that keep aches supported, toes unsquashed, and heels bandage-free.

While plenty of brands tout supportive shoes, a select few have made it their mission to solely create comfy designs. From Naturalizer to Cole Haan, these companies emphasize the importance of finding something that not only fits your wardrobe, but your foot, too.

Unfortunately, there’s a downside to many of these covetable brands: the price tag. Styles from top comfort-focused brands typically cost more than $100. While we’re willing to pay more for quality and durability, we’re always on the lookout for ways to score it for less—and Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

The off-price retailer, which already sells items at a discount, just launched a massive shoe sale with an additional 25% off select clearance items. During the 4-day sale, you can snag more than 3,700 styles from brands like Dr. Scholl’s, Ecco, and Børn for up to 80% off their original price.

Naturally, the best discounted shoes are already selling out. Start shopping ASAP to make sure you find your size before the sale ends on June 21. Below, we collected the best deals on comfortable shoes as inspo.

Best Deals on Casual Sandals

Naturalizer Brook Platform Strappy Sandal ($29, marked down from $89)

Toms Viv Sandal ($23, marked down from $60)

Adidas 90s Sandal ($28, marked down from $50)

Børn Varick Buckled Slide Sandal ($40, marked down from $75)

Mia Ellen Katherine Snake Embossed Platform Sandals ($22, marked down from $60)

Best Deals on Wedges and Heels

Cole Haan Aubree Grand Knotted Slide Sandal ($68, marked down from $150)

Sofft Velora Snakeskin Embossed Wedge Sandal ($29, marked down from $99)

Naturalizer Leah Croc Embossed Ankle Strap Sandal ($29, marked down from $79)

Alaina Double Band Block Heel Sandal ($43, marked down from $110)

Cole Haan Jose Block Heel Sandal ($68, marked down from $150)

Best Deals on Booties, Sneakers, and Slip-Ons

Cole Haan Nantucket II Leather Loafer ($53, marked down from $130)

Korks Rayleigh Block Heel Leather Mule ($45, marked down from $110)

Børn Jorgette Distressed Buckle Strap Bootie ($57, marked down from $140)

Sam Edelman Winona Western Bootie ($80, marked down from $160)

Børn Fannar Wide Calf Suede Knee High Boot ($74, marked down from $240)