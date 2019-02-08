You Can Get Up to 73% Off Ivy Park, Sweaty Betty, Nike, and More at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

Believe it or not, you don’t have to shell out tons of money to get your favorite designer activewear and athleisure items thanks to Nordstrom Rack’s unbeatable selection. The retailer offers heavily-discounted prices on some of the top brands in athletic wear—we’re talking up to 73% off brands like Sweaty Betty, Ivy Park, Outdoor Voices, Reebok, and so many more.

The sale items include all types of activewear, from colorful yoga leggings and moisture-wicking workout shirts to racerback tanks and seamless sports bras. While sneakers tend to get notoriously expensive, there are even some top-quality running shoes in the mix—think high-tech mesh options from adidas ($40, from $100; nordstromrack.com) and Nike’s super popular Flex contact sneaker ($40, from $75; nordstromrack.com). You’ll also find must-have athleisure pieces that could easily go from the gym to the grocery store, like slouchy jogger pants and cozy-cute sweatshirts.

And the best part is, all of these super-chic designer items are available for $40 or less on Nordstrom Rack right now—but if you want in on this must-have apparel, you’ll have to act fast, because items are already selling out. So, if you need some versatile new athleisure items that are actually affordable, check out some of our favorite standout options below, or head to Nordstrom Rack for the full selection of items on sale. Whether you’re at home, the office, or the gym, these under-$40 finds will help you look your best.

• Adidas Contrasting Front Zip Jacket ($34, marked down from $50)

• Sweaty Betty Upbeat Padded Workout Bra ($30, marked down from $75)

• Sam Edelman Active Racerback Tank ($20, marked down from $35)

• Outdoor Voices Printed Sports Bra ($28, marked down from $55)

• Nike Funnel Neck Fleece Hoodie ($34, marked down from $50)

• The North Face Seamless ¼ Zip Tee ($40, marked down from $80)

• Zella Milla Jogger Pants ($30, marked down from $79)

• Zella Vixen High Waist Midi Leggings ($17, marked down from $39)

• Beyond Yoga East Bound Space Dye Leggings ($31, marked down from $110)

• PUMA Summer Fashion Graphic Tee ($14, marked down from $28)

• Nike Dri-Fit Just Do It Tank Top ($14, marked down from $30)

• Ivy Park Programme Logo Sweatshirt ($28, marked down from $55)

• Ivy Park Plunge Crossover Rib Knit Sports Bra ($20, marked down from $40)

