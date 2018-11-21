These Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Are So Worth It

Image zoom Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

From leggings to comfortable shoes to beauty products, Nordstrom carries some of our all-time favorite brands. But their prices can be... well, pricey. Luckily, the retailer also has a few major sales throughout the year—and right now, they're going all out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From November 21 through November 26, Nordstrom will be slashing prices up to 60% off in almost all categories, including apparel, accessories, and shoes. In other words, now is the perfect time to nab that certain something you've been coveting. Here, the most exciting discounted items we'll be adding to our carts.

Best Nordstrom beauty deals

Nordstrom has a great selection of discounted beauty products right now, including skincare, makeup, and accessories like candles.

• Bobbi Brown Glow Stick ($28, marked down from $38)

• Origins Five Star Faves Set ($20, marked down from $48)

• Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Set ($81, marked down from $145)

• Clinique More Than Moisture Set ($40, marked down from $62)

• GlamGlow The Hollywood Glow Set ($41, marked down from $100)

• Jane Iredale Essentials Set ($63, marked down from $90)

• Buddy Scrub Natural Body Scrub Pouch ($7, marked down from $15)

Best Nordstrom deals on comfort shoes, sneakers, and boots

There are top brands included in Nordstrom's shoe sale—think Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Tory Burch, Sperry, and many more. Here are some of the shoes we're loving.

Our top picks: Sneakers

• Nike Outburst Sneaker ($35, marked down from $90)

• Kate Spade Misty Slip-On Sneaker ($39, marked down from $98)

• Steve Madden Sultan Chelsea Wedge Sneaker ($35, marked down from $89)

• Michael Michael Kors Scout Trainer Wedge Sneaker ($57, marked down from $144)

• Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Ox Low Top Sneaker ($27, marked down from $70)

Our top picks: Boots and booties

• Steve Madden Boom Hiker Boot with Genuine Calf Hair ($59, marked down from $149)

• Naturalizer Baron Bootie ($59, marked down from $149)

• TOMS Ella Bootie ($39, marked down from $99)

• Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot ($99, marked down from $119)

• Hunter Original Short Rain Boot ($89, marked down from $149)

• Munro Alix Bootie ($99, marked down from $249)

Our top picks: Flats

• Tory Burch Antonia Monogram Loafer ($119, marked down from $298)

• BP Morgan Mule ($27, marked down from $69)

• J.Crew Smoking Slipper ($75, marked down from $188)

• Treasure & Bond Noah Tiered Platform Derby ($35, marked down from $89)

• J.Crew Ryan Penny Loafer ($51, marked down from $128)

Best Nordstrom deals on activewear

Nab women's activewear deals on brands like Patagonia, Nike, Zella, Ivy Park, and more.

Our top picks: Leggings and bottoms

• Nike Sportswear Air Jogger Pants ($38, marked down from $65)

• Zella Moroccan High Waist Crop Leggings ($35, marked down from $59)

• Zella All In One Crop Leggings ($38, marked down from $65)

• Nike Sculpt Lux Training Tights ($63, marked down from $98)

• Patagonia Women's Hampi Rock Pants ($47, marked down from $79)

Our top picks: Sweatshirts and outwear

• Nike Sportswear Windrunner Jacket ($59, marked down from $100)

• Ivy Park Rib Sweater ($45, marked down from $75)

• The North Face ThermoBall Full Zip Jacket ($149, marked down from $199)

• The North Face Crescent Wrap ($74, marked down from $99)

• Columbia Splash a Little II Waterproof Rain Jacket ($66, marked down from $99)

Our top picks: Sports bras and tops

• Zella Body Fusion Sports Bra ($17, marked down from $35)

• Ivy Park Logo Crop Tee ($31, marked down from $59)

• adidas Supernova Long Sleeve Shirt ($32, marked down from $55)

• Nike Indy Breathe Sports Bra ($26, marked down from $45)

• Zella Push It Racerback Tank ($30, marked down from $45)

RELATED: The Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart for 2018