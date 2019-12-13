Nike already develops specialized shoes for competitive runners, professional tennis players, and even golfers. But the brand’s newest launch, the Nike Zoom Pulse Sneaker—available to shop today—leaves behind the sports world to focus on medical workers instead.

Deemed “the everyday heroes” in Nike’s press release for the shoe, medical workers spend most of their grueling shifts on their feet dealing with both “physically and mentally demanding” tasks. The new Air Zoom Pulse was specially-designed to offer comfort and support to these nurses, doctors, and home health providers using real-world insights gathered as OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Oregon.

RELATED: The Best Shoes for Nurses—and Anyone Else Who Spends Hours on Their Feet

For example, product developers discovered nurses typically walk four to five miles during a 12-hour shift and often spend less than one hour sitting. As a result, the brand new shoe uses a combination of cushioning and traction systems, including a flexible midsole and secure heel fit, to keep the foot supported for hours on end.

Image zoom Nike

To buy: Nike Zoom Pulse, $120; nike.com

Despite extra cushioning and arch support, the new Pulse design won’t stop the foot’s natural movements. Medical workers can still move quickly during emergencies with an extra boost of traction that’ll prevent falls or trips on slippery hospital floors. Plus, the slip-on design makes it easy to take the shoe on and off with just one hand.

Described as a traditional clog “made athletic” by Nike, the shoe even takes into account the unexpected parts of a medical career. A protective waterproof layer around the toe box protects the shoes against spills, whether that’s a late night cup of coffee or an unexpected patient excretion. In fact, the entire upper has a protective PU-coat for easy clean-up.

RELATED: The 7 Most Comfortable Shoes Ever, According to Super-Picky Health Editors

As of today, the new style is available to shop on Nike.com. The release also includes six specialty sneaker designs created by patients, with all profits donated back to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. If you want to snag a pair we suggest moving fast—after launching today the new style is almost sold out.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.