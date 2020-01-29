Nike debuted its first shoe designed specially for medical workers—the Nike Zoom Pulse Sneaker—in November 2019, and the Internet freaked out. The durable design promised comfort and support for nurses, doctors, and home healthcare workers that spend a majority of their grueling shifts on their feet. Unfortunately, the new shoe was a little too popular and sold out almost immediately.

Despite demand, the Zoom Pulse is still out of stock months later. While you might find a pair from a reseller, those listings double or triple Nike’s original price. Instead of shelling out the big bucks, we suggest turning to clever Amazon shoppers who have found the perfect affordable alternative: Slow Man Women’s Walking Shoes (from $24; amazon.com).

Already the number one best-selling walking shoes on Amazon, the slip-on sneakers are optimized for comfort with a lifted arch and cushioned heel that can help make 12-hour shifts less daunting. To keep the design lightweight, air cushion technology—which reduces impact and protects from injury—is integrated into the sole, while the upper is made from a breathable mesh.

Available in over 20 colorways, the sock-style shoes also feature an extra-wide toe box to ensure your toes can fully spread out. Similar to Nike’s design, they also have a durable anti-skid outsole to prevent slips and falls. Plus, their slip-on design makes it easy to quickly pull on and remove the shoes without fumbling with laces.

Naturally, medical workers can’t get enough of this budget-friendly find. One nurse revealed these shoes felt like “walking on an air cushion” and said she’s received tons of compliments from her coworkers. Another medical worker wrote that these sneakers are actually better than expensive nurse shoes and claimed they make it feel like their feet are “on vacation.” A former paramedic even called these shoes “career saving” once a job transition took them out of the field and into the clinic.

But you don’t have to be in medicine to appreciate these stylish sneakers. A majority of the 3,438 five-star reviewers were just regular shoppers hoping to find a comfortable shoe—whether they suffer from plantar fasciitis or simply have a walk-heavy vacation planned. One owner stated “there’s simply nothing to dislike about this shoe,” while another joked they’re “just what the doctor ordered.”

Best of all, the price of these nurse-approved shoes maxes out at just $33. Considering one nurse divulged they were better than their $150 pair of nurse shoes, we’d call that a steal. In fact, you can buy three pairs for the price of just one Nike. Not to mention you’ve got better things to do than refresh a webpage waiting for a restock. As Dr. McDreamy once said, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives.”

