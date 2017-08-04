Nike's Millennial Pink Collection Is Here—and It's Amazing

PSA: Nike just released a line of workout gear inspired by everyone's favorite color. The brand's new Chrome Blush collection includes 59 workout tops, sports bras, leggings, and sneakers in various shades of millennial pink, as well as complimentary neutrals like grey and cream. The best part? Everything in the collection is as functional as it is pretty: think lightweight sneakers, flexible fabrics with amazing breathability, and supersoft tees and tanks in the popular pale pink hue. Here, seven of our favorite pieces from the line.

RELATED: 10 Pieces of Millennial Pink Workout Gear We Love