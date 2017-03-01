New Balance's 'Beauty and the Beast' Running Shoes Are Magical

Raise your hand if you're psyched to see Emma Watson play Belle in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, in theaters March 17. (My hand is up!)

The movie won't be out for another couple weeks, but you can help build your excitement even more with New Balance x Beauty and the Beast, a sneaker collection released today on newbalance.com. The three women's shoes are inspired by Belle's different looks, and can be worn for running, cross-training, or frolicking through your local library.

Here's the scoop on the three sneaks:

New Balance Vazee Transform Disney Trainer

To buy: $90; newbalance.com

Look royal in and out of the gym with a sneaker that honors Belle's gold ball gown. Metallic highlights, lace-mesh upper, and swirl detailing on the heel are subtle, yet sweet. The Vazee Transform is designed for cardio-strength workouts but can also be worn for running or your day-to-day.

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3 Disney

To buy: $120; newbalance.com

Be the belle of the running trail with these sleek sneaks. The lightweight running shoe feels springy and features a no-sew design for ultimate comfort. Plus, the plush velvet lining calls to mind Belle's purple gown.

New Balance Rush Disney

To buy: $100; newbalance.com

Inspired by Belle's blue apron, this chambray shoe is designed for easy, casual wear. With no laces and an embroidered floral arrangement on the side, this shoe adds a touch of whimsy to any look.