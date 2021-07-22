These Comfortable Walking Sneakers Are Nurse-Approved—and You Can Get Them for Under $50 Today
A classic pair of sneakers never goes out of style. Whether you're pairing them with a breezy summer sundress or your favorite leggings, they can keep you comfortable no matter what the day has in store. According to over 5,200 Amazon shoppers, the New Balance women's 411 walking shoes ($46, was $65; amazon.com) offer all the support you could possibly need.
The sneakers have foam inserts that make them feel like "little foot clouds" and durable rubber soles that give them plenty of traction. It's no wonder why so many healthcare professionals are fans of the walking sneakers. "I️ am a nurse and purchased these shoes to wear over a 12 hour shift," wrote one reviewer. "[They] performed well, providing comfort without pinching or digging into my heel. The leather protects from liquid spills that can happen, and dirt wipes away easily."
Others say they're great for jobs that require walking all day. "I walk about five or six miles at work," one said. "My feet would hurt after two hours in my other shoes. These give me a solid platform and are easy for me to clean. I live in these about five to nine hours a day, and while my feet are definitely ready to be 'free,' at the end they don't hurt or have pain."
They're also vacation-approved. Several wearers said the shoes have "passed the Disney vacation test" and left them blister-free, even on days when they walked for miles. While the shoes are certainly sturdy, reviewers say they still remain "lightweight," so you don't have to worry about your feet feeling weighed down or overheated in the summer.
To buy: New Balance Women's 411 V1 Walking Shoe, $46 (was $65); amazon.com
And you can wear them right away, too, according to people who said the sneakers are"comfortable right out of the box" and don't require an extensive break-in process (unlike many similar styles). A good pair of white sneakers always comes in handy, and now, you can get New Balance's popular walking shoes for under $50. Time to step out with all the support your feet deserve.
