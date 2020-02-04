It might be 2020, but cheerleaders are still forced to prove they’re serious competitive athletes. Thankfully, Netflix’s documentary, Cheer, is an integral part of the cause, taking a deep dive into the competitive world of cheerleading through the title-holding team at Navarro College.

The six-part series follows the acclaimed team through a demanding season preparing for the NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Viewers watch as the cheerleaders compete to “make mat” (that is, compete against their own teammates — only half the team performs), perfect complex tumbling passes, and refine death-defying pyramid stunts. To summarize, it’s the content Netflix binges were designed for.

As expected, the team quickly moved beyond cheer-lebrity status to widespread fame after the show’s release—and now we want to know everything about them. What do they eat? What do they drink? What do they ~dream~? And, most importantly, what do they wear?

While we don’t have all the answers, if you’ve wondered what sports bras the team trusts for tumbling, jumping, and other high-impact moves, you’re in luck: Navarro cheerleader Morgan Simianer revealed her teammates’ top picks in an interview with New York magazine earlier this week. She divulged that the team typically leans towards Lululemon sports bras, like the Lululemon Free To Be Bra Wild ($43, luluemon.com) or picks from the Nike Pro line, like the Nike Women’s Pro Indy Sports Bra (from $28, amazon.com).

On the pricier end of the spectrum, the Free To Be Bra Wild is perfect for the wide range of movements performed by cheerleaders with its low-friction, quick-drying fabric that won’t cause chafing or painful rubbing. It’s also made with four-way stretch and built-in shape retention that lasts wash after wash—a must when you’re consistently sweating it out. The light support bra, optimized for A and B cups, also features a super strappy back design that’s not only stylish, but also allows your skin to breathe.

The slightly less expensive Nike Women’s Pro Indy Sports Bra is also a low-impact style with a strappy design that won’t restrict movement. Available in 16 colors and sizes XS-XXXL, the fast-drying style is made with a moisture-wicking material and back mesh panel for breathability. It has a low-cut construction and a racerback cut for a “barely there” feel.

Regardless of personal sports bra preference, Simianer says the team’s goal is always “to make sure that we’re comfortable and ready to work.” And with either of these styles, you’ll be ready for a competitive cheer-level workout, too. Now you’ll just have to decide if you want to channel your inner Shannon Woolsey with a bit of Lulu or go for Gabi Butler’s Nike-focused look.

