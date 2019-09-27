These Are The Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers I’ve Ever Worn—and They’re Ridiculously Cute, Too

Living in a major city means that I'm on my feet a lot: I walk blocks to work, I'm often dashing from coffee shop to lunch spot during the day, and even after 5 p.m. you can find me walking to an event. To put it simply, I don't give my feet much time to rest—which is why wearing comfortable shoes, like my current go-to: Naturalizer's Marianne slip-on sneaker ($55; amazon.com)—is so important for me.

Now, I know where your mind probably goes the instant you hear "comfortable" shoes: Straight to the thick and chunky orthopedics that line your grandpa's closet. I'm going to stop you right there—just because comfort is my priority, does not mean I'm willing to sacrifice style. Many of my days are a mix of quick errands and meetings where I want to look presentable, so I like to wear cute, casual shoes that pull my look together.

Image zoom Rebecca Shinners

RELATED: The 7 Most Comfortable Shoes Ever, According to Super-Picky Health Editors

Enter: slip-on sneakers. When this style first started gaining popularity a few years ago, I hopped right aboard the bandwagon. Gone were the frumpy commuter shoes of my past; anything with laces was shoved to the back of my closet and reserved for actual physical activity such as workouts or hiking.

Years went by and I wore the same pair of black slip-on sneakers on repeat. I loved them so much that I bought a new version of the same style every year after wearing out my old pair. I thought I had struck gold with these beauties and that no new shoe could ever replace them—but it turns out, I was wrong. You see, whenever I bought a new pair of my former favorites, it would take about a week to wear them in. "Why don't they feel the same," I would think as I put them on my feet.

So when I recently tried out a new pair of Naturalizer Marianne slip-ons, I was blown away at how comfortable they instantly felt from the minute I put them on. You don't have to wear these sneakers in—you can literally buy them and walk right out the door without worrying about blisters or pain. The brand's signature N5 Contour technology makes the insole so soft and squishy, you'll feel like you're floating through the streets. And so far, my shoes have kept their shape, feeling just as comfortable as they did the first day I put them on.

Image zoom naturalizer.com

To buy: Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker, from $50; amazon.com, nordstrom.com

As far as design goes, there are currently a whopping 34 color options available on Amazon.com, and a few different fabrics to choose from. I have the white perforated leather option, and absolutely love how sleek the shoe looks with practically anything in my closet. While these shoes started off as my go-to for commuting and running errands, I've since worn them to the office paired with flowy skirts and dresses to make them feel more casual. Last week, I was forced to pack only a carry-on for a week-long trip to Germany and Austria. Normally, this would have been an impossible feat for an over-packer like me, but the Naturalizer slip-on sneakers changed that: They match so well with anything and everything—and I knew i could walk around in them for hours upon hours with no pain or discomfort—that they were the only sneaker I brought with me.

Case in point: I was able to wear these sneakers with my most flowy dress to visit Hohensalzburg Castle in Salzburg, Austria, shown here.

My friends and I traveled at a fast pace to get in as much sight-seeing as possible, meaning our days were long, and we did a ton of walking through city centers. My feet may have been tired a few times, but they never felt painful. Even my heels, which are the first to get sore after a long day, still felt good at night. The one thing to note is that these sneakers do run slightly big, so I would consider sizing down to prevent your feet from slipping around at all.

RELATED: I Have Meghan Markle's Go-To Flats—And They Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I've Ever Owned

Now that I'm back from my trip, I'm more obsessed with my Naturalizer slip-ons than ever. And with the cooler weather approaching, I have big plans to order another pair in black to go with my sweaters and leather leggings. Grab a pair of the most comfortable slip-on sneakers I've ever worn at Amazon or Nordstrom, and they might just become your go-to fall shoe, too.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter