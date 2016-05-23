8 Products That Should Be on Every Music Festival Packing List

You wouldn't skimp on water during a hard workout, so why would you on a full day of dancing under the hot sun? Leave the bulky water bottle at home and instead bring the Vapur Element Bottle. The reusable 1-liter plastic can be rolled up or flattened out when empty for easy storage. This allows you to carry it on you at all times, so when you get to a water fountain you can fill up, hydrate, and then roll it back into your bag when you're finished. Bonus: It comes with a carabiner, which keeps the bottle rolled up when not in use as well as clipped onto your bag when it's full.