5 Sporty Moto Jackets You Can Wear Everywhere

Upgrade your sweat style with a fierce biker-inspired jacket. 

Rosie McCall
December 01, 2016

Upgrade your fitness fashion game this winter with a moto-inspired jacket designed for workouts, dinner dates, and everything in between. The studio-to-street trend isn't going anywhere, and these edgy jackets will be sure to get plenty of wear. With comfy fabrics and a sporty fit, you'll never want to take off our top 5 picks.

1
Alala Moto Jacket

Bandier.com

This chic jacket from Alala features vegan leather detailing and a super-soft oversized collar. Plus, sleeve zips allow for a customizable fit, and Lycra provides stretch to keep you nimble no matter what you're doing. Classic styling will make it your outwear go-to.

available at bandier.com $325
2
Zella Into Balance Jacket

Nordstrom.com

This boxy moto jacket is ridiculously comfy, but its sleek design makes it stylish enough to wear while you run your weekly errands. An off-center zipper adds some edge. 

available at nordstrom.com $99
3
Prabal Gurung Neoprene Moto Jacket

Bandier.com

This jacket works just as well with a pair of leggings and running shoes post-workout as it does with a pretty dress. We love the shiny finish and a cool graphic print lining. 

available at bandier.com $177
4
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Marled Moto Jacket

Macys.com

Calvin Klein designed this jacket with your workout in mind. It comes with built-in headphone access and is designed with moisture wicking technology so you stay dry as you work up a sweat.

available at macys.com $80
5
New Balance Shadow Jacket

Newbalance.com

This jacket may look like leather, but it's actually a nylon-spandex blend with a leathery-looking wax print. NB Dry technology wicks sweat fast, while a mesh back also helps keep you comfortable while you're working out. 

available at newbalance.com $140
