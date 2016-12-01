5 Sporty Moto Jackets You Can Wear Everywhere

Upgrade your sweat style with a fierce biker-inspired jacket.
Upgrade your fitness fashion game this winter with a moto-inspired jacket designed for workouts, dinner dates, and everything in between. The studio-to-street trend isn't going anywhere, and these edgy jackets will be sure to get plenty of wear. With comfy fabrics and a sporty fit, you'll never want to take off our top 5 picks.
1
Alala Moto Jacket
This chic jacket from Alala features vegan leather detailing and a super-soft oversized collar. Plus, sleeve zips allow for a customizable fit, and Lycra provides stretch to keep you nimble no matter what you're doing. Classic styling will make it your outwear go-to.
2
Zella Into Balance Jacket
This boxy moto jacket is ridiculously comfy, but its sleek design makes it stylish enough to wear while you run your weekly errands. An off-center zipper adds some edge.
3
Prabal Gurung Neoprene Moto Jacket
This jacket works just as well with a pair of leggings and running shoes post-workout as it does with a pretty dress. We love the shiny finish and a cool graphic print lining.
4
Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Marled Moto Jacket
Calvin Klein designed this jacket with your workout in mind. It comes with built-in headphone access and is designed with moisture wicking technology so you stay dry as you work up a sweat.
5
New Balance Shadow Jacket
This jacket may look like leather, but it's actually a nylon-spandex blend with a leathery-looking wax print. NB Dry technology wicks sweat fast, while a mesh back also helps keep you comfortable while you're working out.