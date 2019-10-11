The 20 Most Comfortable Sneakers You Can Walk All Day In, According to Customer Reviews

Try walking a mile in one of these cloud-like kicks.
Sneakers are no longer reserved for the treadmill or your HIIT class, but rather have taken over as an everyday stylish footwear choice for many. Even though sneakers, in general, are touted as being one of the most comfortable and supportive options for your feet, not all are created equal. And making sure you’re choosing kicks that are good for your feet is super important when it comes to avoiding injury or simply prioritizing foot health (after all, our feet do so much for us everyday).
If you’re looking for walking shoes, you’ll want sneakers that stand up to the repetitive heel-to-toe rolling motion that happens every time we take a step. After all, "a 150-pound woman's body encounters between 900,000 and 1,350,00 pounds of impact over a three-mile walk," Paul Langer, DPM, author of Great Feet for Life, previously told Health. Shoes should have a rigid shank (in other words, you shouldn't be able to bend them in half), padding around the ankle, and a spacious toe box so you can move toes freely, Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York City and the founder of Gotham Footcare, told Health in an interview.
On top of that, choose options with adequate arch support and lots of cushioning, because who doesn’t want to experience cloud-like comfort? Other factors to look for include breathability (think: mesh fabrics and ventilation), good traction for additional stability, and rubber soles for shock absorption, which helps soften impact and in turn lessen pain and soreness on ankles, feet, knees, and hips.
Below, the 20 most comfortable sneakers that are versatile enough to wear anywhere, according to customer reviews.
- Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Sneaker
- Hoka One One Clifton 6
- Dr. Scholl’s Freestep Sneaker
- Hush Puppies Sabine Sneakers
- New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V1 Running Shoe
- Vionic Keke
- Rothy’s The Sneaker
- Skechers Women’s D’Lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker
- Clarks Un Maui Lace Sneaker
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
- Ecco Soft 7 Mid Top Sneaker
- Nike Women’s Revolution 4 Running Shoe
- Olukai Pehuea Slip-On Sneaker
- Altra Women’s Kayenta Road Running Shoe
- Everlane The Trainer
- Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker
- UGG Sammy Sneaker
- Asics Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoe
- Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe
- Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker
1
Naturalizer Women’s Marianne Sneaker
Health’s social lead loves these plush slip-ons so much, she once wore them for a week straight. Made of 100% leather, the cute sneakers are surprisingly affordable and pair perfectly with everything in your closet—from athleisure to office-wear.
“These Naturalizer shoes fit just as expected. They are super comfortable and look stylish. I own a couple of pairs in different colors. I work on my feet and aren't allowed to wear classic sneakers so these work out great,” wrote one reviewer.
2
Hoka One One Clifton 6
Often recommended by podiatrists for runners with plantar fasciitis, this comfy shoe brand is trusted by experts and customers alike. These Hoka One One sneakers boast Ortholite footbeds and a wider fit to help stabilize and accommodate the natural position of your foot. While they’re shockingly lightweight, the thick sole provides optimal shock absorption to lessen the impact on your feet, ankles, and knees.
“Love these shoes! The wide toe box and a narrower heel fit my foot perfectly. They are SO comfortable I can wear them all day even without my orthotics,” shared a customer.
3
Dr. Scholl’s Freestep Sneaker
These cozy kicks look like Allbirds (but cost nearly half the price), making them a no-brainer for chilly days. Thanks to the moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating wool upper, your feet will stay cool and dry no matter the weather.
“Got these shoes for a walking-heavy trip abroad and they were great,” raved a shopper. “They are sleek and help avoid the "tourist in gym shoes" look, while being equally as comfortable as the best gym shoes. They are lightweight and, despite the wool, my feet did not get overheated.”
4
Hush Puppies Sabine Sneakers
Boasting breathable mesh lining to manage moisture and a cushy collar to ensure zero blisters, this minimalist leather sneaker offers all day comfort, whether you’re standing on your feet for hours or sitting at your desk for your 9-5. Plus, you can choose between a classic black, bold metallic, or fun leopard print colorway.
“These are gorgeous and I *love* them. Bought to replace very well-loved and worn silver Boden sneakers and I might like these even more! These have a sneaker meets oxford vibe. Very cool,” said a buyer.
5
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V1 Running Shoe
Soft foam cushioning ensures a comfy fit for runs or long days spent on your feet, while the gym-to-street look makes this sneaker an easy choice for sporting from your workout to wherever else your day takes you. Pick from 35 versatile colorways.
“They are cute, comfortable, lightweight and are perfect for spring and summer,” wrote one reviewer. “I have not run in them, but they are great for walking, running errands, work, if you have to be on your feet all day. At the end of a long day, they are still comfortable.”
6
Vionic Keke
These sneakers are ergonomically-designed to hug your arches and help support your natural alignment, which makes sense, considering the brand was created by a podiatrist. The perforated leather uppers add breathability, while the plush lining and removable EVA footbed offer extra comfort.
“I love Vionic shoes.....These are super cool looking and comfortable. The ribbon laces make them more feminine. and the leather is soft... Also, I can add in my own orthotics for a more specialized fit,” noted a shopper.
7
Rothy’s The Sneaker
Health editors tested Meghan Markle's go-to footwear brand, and found that it really was worth the hype. These cult-favorite shoes have a soft, seamless construction, meaning there are zero hard seams or sharp backs that dig into your heels and cause blisters. Also great? They’re moisture-wicking, machine-washable, and eco-friendly. (The upper knits of the shoes are made from 100% post-consumer plastic water bottles.)
“My Rothys are SO comfortable and I can't believe there's no "break in" period for these shoes. No blisters at all and all the comfort in the world to slip these on and walk for miles. I enjoy supporting environmentally conscious businesses as well and appreciate that I can wash these shoes,” shared a customer.
8
Skechers Women’s D’Lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker
Chunky dad shoes are here to stay, and these thick-soled walking sneakers nail the trend. They’re supportive and cushioned, and the clunky silhouette goes with everything from leggings to your favorite denim. Plus, they have over 5,000 5-star reviews, so you know you’ll be in good company.
“Very lightweight shoe, works great for my high arches, and the soft cushion insole is extremely comfortable,” said a buyer. “I have a lot of back issues but wearing these shoes during long walks have helped to alleviate a good majority of my back pain that I usually flares up during walks.”
9
Clarks Un Maui Lace Sneaker
Casual enough for the weekend but dressy enough for the office, this sporty yet sleek sneaker features a cushioned footbed and breathable liner for all-day support and comfort.
“I wanted a pair of clean-looking leather sneakers that I could wear at my new job as if they were dress shoes. These are them. Extremely comfortable, surprisingly light and they look sleek and polished,” wrote one reviewer.
10
Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
A number one best-seller in “women’s road running shoes,” this sneaker features a memory foam sockliner and plush foam cushioning to offer cloud-like comfort while you hit the pavement.
“Ok, I’m not into sports, so I don’t know if they are good for running, etc. However, I am on my feet all day for my job and these are the most comfortable AND fashionable shoes!!!!! I always have to add comfort insoles to my shoes, but not with these!” raved a shopper.
11
Ecco Soft 7 Mid Top Sneaker
This mid-top sneaker is the perfect hybrid of comfort and style, thanks to a removable insole with arch support, a smooth leather material, and an edgy asymmetrical zipper. Plus, the versatile kicks would look great paired with leggings before yoga—just pop a blazer on afterward for an office-appropriate look.
“I get compliments on these often, and they are super comfortable and perfect to wear to yoga since they're easy to slip on/off. They go great with jeans or yoga pants, and look sleek, trendy, and unique,” noted a customer.
12
Nike Women’s Revolution 4 Running Shoe
Reviewers swear by these Nikes for everything from marathon training to latin dance classes. The do-it-all sneakers use a soft foam for lightweight cushioning and breathable mesh to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable throughout your sweat sesh.
“I buy a new pair of these every year,” shared a buyer. “I run 200+ miles every year on these sneakers and they hold up well and are so comfortable.
13
Olukai Pehuea Slip-On Sneaker
This durable, breathable slip-on provides heel stability and arch support, while a removable dual-density footbed ensures total comfort. Designed with a collapsible back, you can wear them as stylish leather mules or pop the heel up for a classic sneaker style. Looking for a winter-friendly option? This waterproof leather bootie from the same brand is lined with cozy wool to keep you dry and warm on wet, snowy commutes.
“One of the most comfortable pair of shoes I own. I have bunions and flat feet which make finding a pair of comfortable stylish shoes very difficult but I ordered these half size up and they fit perfect. I didn’t even need to break them in,” said one reviewer.
14
Altra Women’s Kayenta Road Running Shoe
If you have bunions or wider feet, these active sneakers are your best choice. Designed with technology to complement the unique anatomy of the female foot, they allow the toes to relax and spread out naturally for added comfort and stability—making them perfect for walking or running.
“These are my 4th pair of Altras. The Kayenta is super comfortable! I have flat narrow feet along with being a sufferer of Plantars fasciitis. I have no pain wearing the Altra shoes,” shared a customer.
15
Everlane The Trainer
The full-grain leather upper of these chic, sustainably-made trainers molds to your foot, while the natural and recycled rubber sole absorbs shock and lessens impact on your ankles and knees as you wear them.
These sneaks are comfy out of the box with no show socks (ha, I’m a rhymer!). I have plantar fasciitis, and these felt pretty good walking around for a few hours,” wrote a shopper.
16
Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker
A celeb-endorsed brand (even Meghan Markle has been known to rock classic white Reeboks), these sneakers, in particular, have over 3,000 glowing reviews, with many customers praising them for their comfort and cute factor—and we won’t argue.
“I have been wearing the Reebok Princess for over 20 years (I am 71) and they are comfortable right out of the box,” raved a buyer. “They are my favorite shoes and always will be!”
17
UGG Sammy Sneaker
The stretchy knit upper and leather details on these skater-inspired slip-ons makes them a comfy, chic option for travel and long days spent walking. Plus, the versatile black, white, and maroon color options can be worn from season to season with everything from dresses to leggings to jeans.
“Absolutely love this pair of shoes. I've had this shoe for well over a year now, and it goes with so many outfits. The slightly pointed toe dresses up a more casual look. I got my pair in white, and the contrast of white with the leather stitching makes it look a little more classy. There was no break-in period, and I could wear this shoe all day,” said a reviewer.
18
Asics Gel-Kayano 26 Running Shoe
The ultimate running shoe for women, this solid option from Asics supports your natural gait with two different types of shock-absorbing cushioning for optimal comfort. What’s more, a durable rubber outsole provides traction while the stretchy mesh upper offers a custom-like fit that’ll keep your feet feeling great mile after mile.
“I love these shoes. I often have a hard time with blisters but the first time I wore these to work out I had no problem and the felt so supportive on my feet!” wrote one shopper.
19
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe
Cole Haan’s take on a classic tennis shoe, this sporty yet sophisticated sneaker looks great both on and off the court. Available in seven neutral shades, it’ll go with everything in your closet—and thanks to the lightweight design and cushioned insole, this pair will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe year-round.
“These shoes are the ultimate everyday shoe,” raved a customer. “They are not only comfortable but so easy to dress up and down.”
20
Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker
Take a cue from Kate Middleton ) and try a pair of the minimalist sneaks she’s been wearing for years. The casual, all-white slip-ons are made of breathable, lightweight cotton that’s perfect for summertime or long days spent exploring warm-weather destinations.
“I walked all over NYC for 12 hours in these and they were so comfortable,” shared a buyer. “Not only that, they are super cute (cuter and fit better than classic Keds). I have wide feet and they are very comfortable.”