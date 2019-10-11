The 20 Most Comfortable Sneakers You Can Walk All Day In, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sneakers are no longer reserved for the treadmill or your HIIT class, but rather have taken over as an everyday stylish footwear choice for many. Even though sneakers, in general, are touted as being one of the most comfortable and supportive options for your feet, not all are created equal. And making sure you’re choosing kicks that are good for your feet is super important when it comes to avoiding injury or simply prioritizing foot health (after all, our feet do so much for us everyday).

If you’re looking for walking shoes, you’ll want sneakers that stand up to the repetitive heel-to-toe rolling motion that happens every time we take a step. After all, "a 150-pound woman's body encounters between 900,000 and 1,350,00 pounds of impact over a three-mile walk," Paul Langer, DPM, author of Great Feet for Life, previously told Health. Shoes should have a rigid shank (in other words, you shouldn't be able to bend them in half), padding around the ankle, and a spacious toe box so you can move toes freely, Miguel Cunha, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York City and the founder of Gotham Footcare, told Health in an interview.

On top of that, choose options with adequate arch support and lots of cushioning, because who doesn’t want to experience cloud-like comfort? Other factors to look for include breathability (think: mesh fabrics and ventilation), good traction for additional stability, and rubber soles for shock absorption, which helps soften impact and in turn lessen pain and soreness on ankles, feet, knees, and hips.

Below, the 20 most comfortable sneakers that are versatile enough to wear anywhere, according to customer reviews.

RELATED: 9 Comfortable Booties Made for Walking