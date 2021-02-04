Taking your bra off at the end of the long day is an act that's become synonymous with relief and relaxation. But what if your bra was so comfortable that you didn't find yourself rushing to remove it the second you get home? A soft, supportive bra will feel so good, you might even forget you're wearing it. And while this kind of undergarment may seem illusive, there are actually plenty of great options available from a variety of brands on Amazon.
These are the 16 most comfortable bras in 2021, according to customer reviews:
Of course, even the most comfortable bra won't feel quite right if you're not wearing the right size. As Dan Koch, owner of Town Shop, a New York City bra-fitting store, previously told Health, there are a few guidelines you should follow to find your perfect fit. The straps should stay in place without digging in (wider straps typically lend more support than thin ones), and the cups should contain your breasts without any spillage over the top. The part of the bra connecting the cups should lay flat against your breastbone, and the underwire should sit on your ribcage, not breast tissue. Last, make sure the back strap of the bra lays horizontally below your shoulder blades, with no tugging.
Bra shopping online can seem intimidating—or perhaps even pointless without the benefit of a fitting room—but, Amazon's seamless return policy and detailed customer reviews actually make it possible, if not easy, to find your perfect match online. Whether you're looking for a bra that's just a step above a bralette or something with lots of support for larger cup sizes, these are the most comfortable bras you can buy.
This design from Warner’s takes all the things you love about your favorite sports bra—the seamless front, the wire-free comfort—and adds just a few details to make it even better. The low, scooped front neckline makes it easy to wear with v-necks, while the three-hook back closure allows for easy band adjustments. Plus, its wide side panels prevent underarm spillage.
One shopper explains how the design lends itself to comfort: “Nearly every one of my current 40+ bras is hard to wear….This is the ONLY bra I have found that is not binding in my armpit. It does not have the typical trim or seams that other bras have so it just lays nicely on my skin without pressing into it. I have since purchased 8 of these in various colors because this is the only bra I wear now—even to Barre class.”
Currently Amazon’s number-one best-selling plus-size everyday bra, Bali’s Comfort Revolution is available in sizes 32B to 42DD. Its design has a smooth fit and ample support sans underwire. The seamless design of the cups also passes the white t-shirt test—making it undetectable without sacrificing its impressive shaping abilities.
“Long ago I had a breast reduction and went from a 40F to a 38C….Wearing a bra is usually super uncomfortable and by the end of a work day I can't wait to rip it off of my body and free-boob it. The Bali bra is like an invisible hug upon the boobs and for the first time in a long time I am not uncomfortable in that region,” shared one shopper. “Also, the back is super stretchy and flattering and creates a smooth shape.”
With nearly 9,000 five-star ratings, Hanes’ seamless bra is a favorite of Amazon shoppers looking for comfort at a good price—no wonder why it’s the number-one best-selling everyday bra on the site. Its seamless, wire-free design is made with four-way stretch fabric so it moves with you and won’t feel restrictive over the course of the day.
“Usually bras without separate structured cups tend to squish things together, but with this one I still have two breasts. It is more comfortable than any other wirefree bra I have ever worn,” wrote one reviewer. “The fabric is paper thin, yet strong and stretchy enough to offer support. There are virtually no seams, so I don't have any imprints in my skin when I take it off.”
Another top choice from Bali, this wire- and cup-free option is made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend that’s especially great for those who live in warmer climates (or anyone who tends to overheat easily). Available in sizes XS through 3XL, it has extra wide straps for ample support, along with a smooth, seamless design that’s undetectable under t-shirts.
“I have been a fan of many wonderfully well-made bras from Amazon for years. But this gem, OMG,” wrote one shopper. “I am thrilled that [this] is the most comfortable bra ever ever. No underarm spillage and my girls are still a bit high and well formed. This bra is the only one that helps them feel better.”
Available in cup sizes B to I and bands 36 to 56, this wire-free bra has one of the best size ranges available, especially for those with larger busts. Not only that, but it’s designed with wide, padded straps that provide plenty of lift and support and can even help relieve back pain. The subtle lace detailing and multiple color options are an extra bonus.
“As a woman with G cups, it's hard to find a bra that is able to tame them, and has more than 3 color varieties. I was skeptical at first but I'm so freaking glad I tried something different,” one shopper wrote. “It doesn't sever my shoulders in half, it doesn't throw my back out, and my boobs don't flood like a swollen river over the top! Add on that it comes in a variety of colors and I'm sold.”
Many bras feel comfortable when you first put them on, but the true test lies in how you feel at the end of a long day. According to Amazon shoppers, Playtex’s 18-hour bra is a winner, thanks to its wide straps, spill-proof cups, and full-coverage side panels. In fact, over 25,000 (!) shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.
“This is my all-time favorite bra. Shoulder straps are wide and don't indent into the skin. Nice wide back, does not ride up. Under arm is high and prevents side bulging,” shared one reviewer. “I wear this bra every single day so I have several of them. I do not like underwire at all—I always thought I needed underwire to get good support due to being heavy-chested, but this bra gives great support without the wire.”
Just because a bra is comfortable doesn’t mean it has to be all function with no form. This triangle bra from Warner’s is underwire-free, but gets its support from a pretty lace band. Slightly contoured cups also provide a subtle amount of padding and shaping.
Best of all, the bra gets a thumbs up from shoppers with a range of cup sizes, from 34A to 38D. “As a bigger-boobed girl (currently 38D/DD) with higher set boobs, it’s really hard to find a bra that fits, is supportive, and isn’t sticking wires in my armpits. I love this bra,” wrote one shopper. “Already bought a second, will soon get a third.”
A number one best-selling sports bra on Amazon, this design by Bestena has removable cups and a low, scooped back. Its wide band and thick straps lend it ample support, whether you’re wearing it for high-intensity workouts or just lounging around the house. Shoppers seem to especially love how well it shapes and holds everything in place without any wires.
“I love comfortable bras, but since I'm 61 years old, I had just assumed I would always have to sacrifice any kind of support if I wanted a comfortable bra. But these have really surprised me,” one wrote. “They are just as comfortable as the usual sleep-type bras I wear, but they also give me a little support and make my breasts not look quite so saggy…. It's actually kind of ingenious!”
Fruit of the Loom’s seamless bra offers support via a wide band, as opposed to uncomfortable underwire. And although the design is similar to that of a sports bra, it doesn’t flatten out your bust or create a “uniboob” look, according to Amazon reviewers. In fact, a few people said they’re especially impressed by how well the bra lifts and shapes.
“I bought two of this style bra in a local store nearly a year ago and loved them. They still look nearly new,” one wrote. “I found I wore them more than any of my other bras; they provide uplift without the awful wire digging in. Also I like that they have a molded cup which does not wrinkle across the top of the breast.”
If your job requires you to be active, it’s especially important to have a bra that will keep you supported all day, like Playtex’s 18-hour active bra. It has soft, wire-free cups along with a thick band and high-cut sides that keep everything in place as you go about your day. While some shoppers love it for workouts, others prefer it for everyday wear or low-intensity exercises.
“This is supportive without padding due to the inner sling material. No tags to itch, no lace to look crumply under clothing,” one reviewer wrote. “The shape is natural with appropriate lift and no added bulk for larger-breasted women.”
If you love the comfort (and style) of bralettes, then this v-neck option is worth trying out. Amazon shoppers say it provides a good amount of support, even without underwire, and that it’s ideal for bustier cup sizes. Not to mention, its lace design is especially pretty.
“I used to think bralettes were for people with small cup sizes and I had given up trying to find a wireless bra that was sexy but provided ample support and coverage for my entire ‘cup,’ but this has forever converted me,” one customer said. “I am literally about to gather up all of my wired bras and either donate or sell them.”
For some, the average sports bra just doesn’t provide enough support—especially if you’re planning on wearing it for longer than a few hours. For people with active jobs, a high-impact bra with bounce control, like this one from Syrokan, is a better option. Its racerback design (which includes a cooling keyhole) and wide band gives it a secure fit. Some shoppers do note that this bra is tricky to put on and take off, but the support it gives makes it worth it.
“This sports bra way surpassed my expectations tenfold! I have NEVER in my life found a sports bra that can do what it’s meant to do and provide support and comfort while exercising. I would have to warn to maybe go up a size,” one reviewer wrote. “I am [now] able to do exercises I previously avoided because of poor support.”
A good minimizer bra, a.k.a, a bra meant to minimize the appearance of breasts, can be a wardrobe game-changer—especially when it’s comfortable and supportive enough to wear all day. This option from Vanity Fair has full-coverage cups that prevent spillage and high-rise sides that don’t cut into the underarm area. For some customers, the effect is like “magic.”
“There is plenty of lift and support, without getting cleavage to your chin. It minimizes without squishing you flat. The entire bra is stretchy and soft and smooth. There is none of that horrible molded padding, just two layers of stretchy fabric for the cups,” wrote one shopper. “This may very well be the most comfortable underwire bra I have ever worn.”
If you’re looking for light support with total comfort, this pull-on,wire- and cup-free bra is your best bet. Made with sustainable bamboo viscose material (which also has a natural cooling effect), the soft, simple bra has a low, scooped neckline and back so it’s not noticeable under clothing. Some shoppers consider it “the bra for bra-haters.”
One reviewer raves: “The fabric is breathable. The elastic isn't binding. The straps are wide and the back is a reasonable squared edge, not a racerback that always shows under your t-shirt collar. When I sleep in them, they don't twist or crawl up. I hate paying retail prices for clothes, but for this level of comfort, I'm willing to pay premium.”
When putting on a bra feels like a hassle in itself, a front hook-and-eye closure can make things easier. This full-coverage, slightly compressive bra from Delimira not only has this feature, but also an extra supportive back design, which shoppers say relieves upper back and shoulder pain.
“I had developed a recurring upper back injury and was experiencing spasms daily, making it very hard to do things like cooking, sewing or sometimes, just sitting up. Combined with some appropriate back-strengthening exercises and the support from this bra, I had immediate relief and was able to return to normal activities,” one reviewer wrote. “It is very supportive in the right places for the upper back and also gently reminds me to straighten my shoulders.”
If you do want some cleavage, a push-up bra is your best bet—but you don’t have to squeeze into an uncomfortable bra to get the lift you want. Maidenform’s Love the Lift not only comes in stylish lace options, but it also has stretchy side panels, fully adjustable straps, and a supportive fit—there’s no gaping like you might experience with other push-up bras.
“This bra is about 10 times better than any Victoria Secret bra I've ever purchased. It makes me look great, but in a natural way and it fits in a way where I don't have to constantly adjust my bra because the cups won't hold,” one shopper wrote. “The fit is super comfortable even though it is a push-up bra.”
