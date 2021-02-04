This design from Warner’s takes all the things you love about your favorite sports bra—the seamless front, the wire-free comfort—and adds just a few details to make it even better. The low, scooped front neckline makes it easy to wear with v-necks, while the three-hook back closure allows for easy band adjustments. Plus, its wide side panels prevent underarm spillage.

One shopper explains how the design lends itself to comfort: “Nearly every one of my current 40+ bras is hard to wear….This is the ONLY bra I have found that is not binding in my armpit. It does not have the typical trim or seams that other bras have so it just lays nicely on my skin without pressing into it. I have since purchased 8 of these in various colors because this is the only bra I wear now—even to Barre class.”