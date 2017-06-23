10 Pieces of Millennial Pink Workout Gear We Love

Thanks to a recent article from The Cut that dubbed millennial pink the color that "refuses to go away," the soft shade is making waves. You've definitely seen this on-trend hue before: It appears in Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collection and in beauty brand Glossier's blush-colored packaging, even on Kendall Jenner's living room wall (she says the color helps suppress her appetite). The stylish shade has even been popping up in collections from some of our favorite fitness apparel brands, including Nike, Puma, and New Balance. Here, 10 millennial pink finds that are sure to brighten up your gym sessions.