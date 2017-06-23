10 Pieces of Millennial Pink Workout Gear We Love

The on-trend hue is popping up everywhere—including workout gear.
Thanks to a recent article from The Cut that dubbed millennial pink the color that "refuses to go away," the soft shade is making waves. You've definitely seen this on-trend hue before: It appears in Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collection and in beauty brand Glossier's blush-colored packaging, even on Kendall Jenner's living room wall (she says the color helps suppress her appetite). The stylish shade has even been popping up in collections from some of our favorite fitness apparel brands, including Nike, Puma, and New Balance. Here, 10 millennial pink finds that are sure to brighten up your gym sessions.
1
Nike Air Max Zero
Thanks to their breathable mesh fabric and plush cushioning, these lightweight sneaks will keep you cool and comfortable as the miles fly by.
2
UA Armour Breathe Sports Bra
We love that this sports bra has a durable design for enhanced range of motion, but it's still snug enough to give you a nice lift.
3
NB x J.Crew High Neck Printed Crop
This is technically a sports bra, but it could easily pass as a crop top. Pair it with high-waisted leggings for a stylish, on-trend look.
4
WUAMBO Women’s Activewear Lounge Shorts Jersey Short
Whether you're hitting the trail, going to the gym, or relaxing at home, these cotton shorts are sure to come in handy. Plus, the price tag is hard to beat.
5
Fitbit Women’s Alta HR Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband Special Edition
Have you been holding out on purchasing a fitness tracker? Outfit your wrist in this special edition millennial pink Fitbit that counts your steps, distance traveled, heart rate, and sleep.
6
J. Crew Premium Performance Scallop Capri
A contoured scalloped waistband ensures that these cropped leggings are both flattering and comfortable. Also good: the fabric wicks away sweat.
To buy: $75; newbalance.com
7
Bubble Laces
Not ready for head-to-toe millennial pink? Give any pair of running shoes a pop of pretty color with these laces from New Balance.
8
Puma 2 Cool 4 School Hooded Jacket
This jacket is ideal for transitioning from cooler to warmer temperatures. The dual side pockets are perfect for stashing your keys and phone during a long run.
9
Dat Mat Watermelon Yoga Mat
Prepare for lots of compliments from your fellow yogis when you unroll this pretty pink mat at yoga class.
10
UA Threadborne Siro Strappy
This lightweight tank has a loose, flattering fit that makes it ideal for barre class (or out to brunch after).