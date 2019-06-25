Michelle Obama's White Sneakers Have a Huge Cult Following—Here's Where to Buy Them

Michelle Obama is a fashion icon. Remember when she wore thigh-high Balenciaga boots covered in glittering gold sequins on her book tour back in December? Or the sparkly black power suit she wore at this year's Grammy Awards? OK, we could go on all day, but you get the point.

Michelle doesn't mess around when it comes to style, so it should come as no surprise that she's already been seen rocking the trendiest look of the summer: a sundress and white sneakers.

REVOLVER / BACKGRID

Last week, the former first family was spotted vacationing in the south of France. They then visited George Clooney near his Lake Como villa, and they dined at Michelin-starred restaurant La Chèvre d’Or with Bono from U2. Perhaps the best thing to come out of the trip, though, was the paparazzi shots of their stylish outfits.



REVOLVER / BACKGRID

Michelle wore a copper-colored sundress by Three Graces ($571; threegraceslondon.com) and paired it with classic Adidas Stan Smiths ($80; nordstrom.com). While Sasha wore a printed slip dress with a leg slit and retro Nike Cortez sneakers ($70; nordstrom.com).

But Michelle and Sasha aren't the only Obamas who like to sport trendy kicks. Earlier this month, a viral photo of Barack wearing a pair of knit Allbirds sneakers ($95; allbirds.com) just about broke the internet. For good reason, too. Allbirds are made of breathable mesh and have a super-comfy footbed, affordable price point, and sustainable design.

The Obamas clearly have impeccable taste in footwear, so naturally we'll be adding their favorites to our shoe rack ASAP.

