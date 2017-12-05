7 Metallic Pieces to Give Your Workout Wardrobe an Instant Refresh

Hit the gym (or the juice bar) in this season’s hottest metallic fitness picks.
Move over, millennial pink. The latest color trend, metallic, is a bit more edgy, but still totally wearable. From showstopping sneakers to silvery jackets and shorts, metallic fitness gear makes a major statement and takes your exercise apparel from boring to refreshed. Add just one of these pieces to your typical leggings-and-sports-bra ensemble to create a completely new and fashion-forward look. Here, we share seven metallic pieces that'll instantly spice up an athleisure outfit.
1
GapFit Jacquard Shine gFast leggings
Forget too-tight workout pants. The GapFit Jacquard Shine gFast leggings are super stretchy for maximum mobility. Even better, you’ll stand out in a sea of boring black.
2
bkr Metallic Rose Winter Heart Water Bottle
Everything about the this bkr bottle—an easy-to-grip silicone sleeve, a small mouth for more controlled sipping, and a top handle for toting—makes it our go-to hydrator.
3
Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2
Your feet will fall hard for these kicks, but the soft, cushioned soles will keep high-mileage runs feeling pretty cushy.
4
Havaianas Metallic You in Metallic Steel Grey
Sparkly slides, like the Havaianas Metallic Steel Grey You flip-flops glam up your after-workout shower.
5
Quilted Koala Duffel Bag
A luxe-looking mini duffel that you can haul to the gym, to a weekend getaway, or around town? Perfection! Two outside pockets on the Quilted Koala bag help organize your stuff.
6
Tory Sport Metallic Pull-On Performance Shorts
The perforated lining in the Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Shorts circulates air down below.
7
Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Jacket
Hidden zips on the sleeves and along the torso of the Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Jacket reveal keep-you-cool mesh panels.