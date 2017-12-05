7 Metallic Pieces to Give Your Workout Wardrobe an Instant Refresh

Christine Blackburne

Hit the gym (or the juice bar) in this season’s hottest metallic fitness picks.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
December 05, 2017

Move over, millennial pink. The latest color trend, metallic, is a bit more edgy, but still totally wearable. From showstopping sneakers to silvery jackets and shorts, metallic fitness gear makes a major statement and takes your exercise apparel from boring to refreshed. Add just one of these pieces to your typical leggings-and-sports-bra ensemble to create a completely new and fashion-forward look. Here, we share seven metallic pieces that'll instantly spice up an athleisure outfit.

1
GapFit Jacquard Shine gFast leggings

Forget too-tight workout pants. The GapFit Jacquard Shine gFast leggings are super stretchy for maximum mobility. Even better, you’ll stand out in a sea of boring black.

available at gap.com $70
2
bkr Metallic Rose Winter Heart Water Bottle

Everything about the this bkr bottle—an easy-to-grip silicone sleeve, a small mouth for more controlled sipping, and a top handle for toting—makes it our go-to hydrator.

available at saksfifthavenue.com $45
3
Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2

Your feet will fall hard for these kicks, but the soft, cushioned soles will keep high-mileage runs feeling pretty cushy.

available at nike.com $To buy
4
Havaianas Metallic You in Metallic Steel Grey

Sparkly slides, like the Havaianas Metallic Steel Grey You flip-flops glam up your after-workout shower.

available at zappos.com $40
5
Quilted Koala Duffel Bag

A luxe-looking mini duffel that you can haul to the gym, to a weekend getaway, or around town? Perfection! Two outside pockets on the Quilted Koala bag help organize your stuff.

available at quiltedkoala.com $138
6
Tory Sport Metallic Pull-On Performance Shorts

The perforated lining in the Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Shorts circulates air down below.

available at neimanmarcus.com $110
7
Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Jacket

Hidden zips on the sleeves and along the torso of the Tory Sport Metallic Nylon Jacket reveal keep-you-cool mesh panels.

available at neimanmarcus.com $228
