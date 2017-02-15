8 Mesh-Paneled Workout Leggings We're Obsessed With Right Now

Leggings with mesh inserts are hot right now: they add fashionable flair to your activewear, transition seamlessly from sweat to street, and give a full-coverage pant some breathability (you'll be thankful for them in hot vinyasa class). It's no wonder, then, that Khloe Kardashian, Lily Collins, and Hailey Baldwin have all been spotted wearing them out and about—not to mention countless non-famous women at your gym.

Be the coolest girl in the room (both literally and figuratively) with our top picks.

Onzie Black Mesh Cut Out Capris ($69; zappos.com)

Basic black leggings get a stylish upgrade with mesh paneling across the thighs and calves.

Ivy Park Floral Mesh Three-Quarter Leggings ($75; nordstrom.com)

Work out like Beyonce in these floral patterned capris from Ivy Park. Sweat wicking fabric and mesh paneling on the knees will keep you cool and comfortable when you hit the gym.

Sweaty Betty Frey Urdhva Reversible Yoga Leggings ($130; sweatybetty.com)

This vibrant pair of mesh leggings will add a punch of color to your workout wardrobe. But if you're not feeling the bold pattern, they can easily be flipped inside out for a simple black option.

C9 Champion Women's Embrace High Waist Pieced Mesh Capri ($35; target.com)

These wallet-friendly leggings come with simple mesh panels on the calves. They are designed with performance compression fabric to flatter and support you from the waist down.

Zella Mindful High Waist Midi Leggings ($65; nordstrom.com)

These leggings are made from stretchy, figure-sculpting material so you can feel and look your best as you work out. A hidden pocket in the waistband is the perfect place to stash keys or a credit card.

Athleta High Rise Mesh Chaturanga Capri ($79; athleta.com)

These crops come with lattice and mesh detailing on the side. The three-layer inner mesh construction in the waistband will keep you tucked in and muffin-top free.

Free People Dylan High Waist Leggings ($64; nordstrom.com)

Colorblock leggings are everywhere at the moment, and this blue pair comes with mesh panels below the knee for extra ventilation. Smooth, flatlock seams gives these leggings a comfy, lived in feel.

Old Navy Go-Dry Compression Mesh-Panel Crops for Women ($30; oldnavy.com)

Add some color to your workout wardrobe with these bright pink capris. Sweat-wicking fabric and breathable mesh panels at the thighs and calves will keep things comfortable during the most intense HIIT class.