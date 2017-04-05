These 9 Sneakers Will Help You Channel Your Inner Mermaid

A couple years ago, eye-catching photos of mermaid hair—a dye job that combines turquoise with shades of pink, purple, green, and blue—began taking over Instagram and Pinterest. Mermaid makeup and mermaid nails came next, and today, the trend is taking over our food, with mermaid toast, mermaid lattes, and even mermaid water. Next up? Mermaid sneakers—so get ready to channel your inner Ariel and add "Under the Sea" to your running playlist. Shoes for running, the gym, and everyday wear are available in mermaid-y shades that range from bold and vibrant to pale and understated. Check out our favorites below.