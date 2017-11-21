9 Cool Sneakers the Guy on Your List Will Love

Have a hard-to-buy-for guy on your list this year? When in doubt, sneakers are always a good choice—they're guaranteed to be a hit, and he can never have too many pairs. Whether he could use new runners, a classic lifestyle shoe, or a hiking boot that scores style points, here are the most giftable sneakers of the season.
1
Brooks Levitate
Gift this vibrant shoe to the man who's constantly logging miles. Not only is the aqua hue on trend, but the recently released Brooks Levitate actually claims to help you run faster, thanks to a thermoplastic sheet that acts like a compression sleeve and will help preserve his energy with every step.
2
Puma Breaker Knit Sunfaded
With its suede upper, grippy rubber outsole, and versatile colorways, the Puma Breaker Knit Sunfaded (pictured here in Pebble-Whisper White) will quickly become his favorite year-round lifestyle shoe.
3
Onitsuka Tiger for J.Crew GSM
J.Crew sneaker collabs tend to sell out quickly, so stock up on this season's limited-edition Onitsuka Tiger kicks before they're gone.
4
Asics Dynaflyte 2
With the Dynaflyte 2, he doesn't have to choose between cushioning and speed. A removable sockliner lets him customize the amount of cushioning that's best for his stride, while a FlyteFoam midsole keeps the whole shoe feeling super-light. Also good: The brand's ComforDry fabric helps wick away sweat.
5
Merrell Wilderness AC+
If he spends lots of time outside (particularly in colder temps), he'll love this re-imagined take on the classic hiking boot. Not only will the full grain leather upper and colorblock outsole win major style points, but new heel-to-toe Air Cushion+ air pockets offer daylong support.
6
UA Architech Reach
Inspired by Under Armour's first-ever 3D printed training shoe, the Architech Reach was designed to help him power through his most challenging gym sessions. What we love: a synthetic leather upper that keeps feet snug, adjustable straps, webbed rubber outsole for superior grip, and 4D Foam sockliner that delivers plush comfort.
7
New Balance Made in US 998 NYC Marathon
This special-edition update on the 998 celebrates the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon. With gold accents, a burgundy and black colorway, premium suede upper, and classic style, he'll be tempted to wear these everywhere, from the office to the bar.
8
Nike Zoom Fly
Five cool colors? Check. Responsive construction? Check. Ultralight upper? Check. He'll also love the carbon-infused nylon plate, which helps literally propel him forward on his runs.
9
Vans Old Skool
The 300-plus five-star reviews on the Zappos website aren't lying: You can't go wrong with this classic style. There are literally countless colorways available, but this brown and black version is one of our favorites.