These Are the Only Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping This Year

Stop everything you’re doing, because Memorial Day sales have already dropped—and we’re about to save you a lot of money with these must-have deals. Now through this weekend, you can shop some crazy good sales on activewear tops, outerwear, leggings, comfy sandals, sneakers, anti-aging skincare products, bedding, healthy home items—like air purifiers and oil diffusers—and more.

While the weather might be beautiful this weekend, we’ll be the first to admit that we’ll probably spend it on the couch, adding all of the best deals on summer essentials to our carts—because who can say no to such affordable, unbeatable prices? This might actually give Black Friday a run for its money.

The deals are so extensive and cover tons of different categories—so whether you’re in the market for a new set of luxurious bed sheets or duvet covers, some anti-aging collagen skincare, a two-piece workout set that’s both fashionable and functional, a dehumidifier for your home, or cute walking shoes, you’ll have no trouble finding what you’re looking for. But remember, sales are already live—so you’ll have to act fast if you want to snag your favorite items before they sell out.

Want the inside scoop? Below, all the best Memorial Day sales worth shopping this year.

RELATED: Nordstrom's Huge Half-Yearly Sale Is Here! These Are the Only Items Worth Shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales on Outerwear, Leggings, and More Activewear

With code TRAIL50, you can enjoy 50% off everything at Eddie Bauer, including tanks, running skirts, and leggings. Plus-size activewear line Lane Bryant Livi Active is offering 40% off activewear from May 24 to May 28 with code SUMMER. From May 22 to May 24, Outdoor Voices is introducing their Sports Kit, which includes a top and bottom for just $85 (savings of up to 39%), for a limited time, so shop it now!

• Outdoor Voices Women's Sport Kit ($85, up to 39% off)

• Eddie Bauer Women's TrailCool Racerback Tank Top ($20, marked down from $40)

• Eddie Bauer Women's Trail Tight Skort ($35, marked down from $70)

• Eddie Bauer Trail Tight High Rise Capris ($43, marked down from $85)

• Eddie Bauer Women's Movement High Rise Leggings ($38, marked down from $75)

• Eddie Bauer Women's SolarFoil UPF Jacket ($50, marked down from $99)

• Lane Bryant Livi Active Draped Active Tunic Tank ($24, marked down from $40)

• Lane Bryant Livi Active Swing Short ($30, marked down from $50)

• Lane Bryant Livi Active Wicking Active Capri Legging ($30, marked down from $50)

• Lane Bryant Livi Active Eco-Chic Wicking Active 7/8 Legging ($30, marked down from $50)

Best Memorial Day Shoe Deals

Eddie Bauer is now offering 50% off all shoes (think: running, hiking, and lifestyle finds) with code TRAIL50. At Cole Haan, you can score an extra 40% off all sale styles right now through the weekend with code EXTRA40, including travel-friendly sandals and sneakers. Enjoy 20% off all Moab, Encore, and Siren shoe styles at Merrell—live now!

• Eddie Bauer Women's Haller Slip-On ($30, marked down from $60)

• Eddie Bauer Women's Chatam Lace ($30, marked down from $60)

• Cole Haan Women's ZERØGRAND Crisscross Sandal ($72, marked down from $150)

• Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Spectator Slip On Sneaker ($72, marked down from $150)

• Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker with Stitchlite ($54, marked down from $110)

• Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt Sneaker ($60, marked down from $130)

• Cole Haan Women's ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer with Stitchlite™ ($72, marked down from $150)

• Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof ($104, marked down from $130)

• Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid GORE-TEX ($120, marked down from $150)

Best Memorial Day Skincare and Beauty Deals

It’s your lucky week, because you can save up to 20% on tons of top-notch anti-aging products from select brands at Dermstore through May 28—here are our picks.

• Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Serum ($47, marked down from $58)

• Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($68, marked down from $85)

• PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum ($92, marked down from $115)

• NeoStrata High Potency Cream ($47, marked down from $59)

• Kat Burki Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream ($88, marked down from $110)

• First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Cream ($31, marked down from $38)

• Derma E Advanced Peptides and Collagen Eye Cream ($24, marked down from $30)

• Cellex-C G.L.A. Eye Balm ($55, marked down from $69)

• NeoCutis Lumiere Bio-Restorative Eye Cream with PSP ($78, marked down from $97)

• Supergoop Unseen Suncreen SPF 40 ($26, marked down from $32)

• Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 ($52, marked down from $65)

• ORA Electric Microneedle Derma Pen System ($66, marked down from $82)

Best Memorial Day Bedding Sales

Parachute is offering 20% off of everything, including all bedding sets and its newly-launched mattresses (no code required). Score 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through May 27 with code MEMORIAL25, and stock up on sheets, mattress protectors, mattresses, and more. Allswell Home is running 15% off mattresses and 30% off bedding with code SUMMER, which makes the brand’s customer-loved mattresses much easier on the wallet.

• Brooklyn Bedding Mattress Protector ($30 for queen, marked down from $39)

• Brooklyn Bedding Brushed Microfiber Sheets ($33 for queen, marked down from $44)

• Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets ($75 for queen, marked down from $99)

• Brooklyn Bedding Signature Mattress ($712 for queen, marked down from $949)

• Allswell Percale Sheet Set ($105 for queen, marked down from $150)

• Allswell Hybrid Mattress ($294 for queen, marked down from $345)

• Allswell Luxe Classic Firmer Hybrid Mattress ($498 for queen, marked down from $585)

• Parachute Percale Sheet Set ($103 for queen, marked down from $129)

• Parachute Sateen Duvet Cover Set ($207 for queen, marked down from $259)

• Parachute The Mattress ($1,519 for queen, marked down from $1,899)

• Parachute Dog Bed ($103 for small and $119 for large, marked down from $129-$149)

Best Memorial Day Healthy Home Deals

Amazon is offering amazing Memorial Day deals on healthy home items—like air purifiers, oil diffusers, dehumidifiers, and vacuums—so you can zap allergens and relax in a cleaner space just in time for summer.

• Levoit Air Purifier ($83, marked down from $90)

• Airthereal Pure Morning Purifier ($119, marked down from $140)

• Winx 5500-2 HEPA Air Purifier ($170, marked down from $250)

• MFEEL Mini USB Essential Oil Diffuser ($24, marked down from $40)

• Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser ($30, marked down from $50)

• Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set ($10, marked down from $16)

• Vremi 30-Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier ($160, marked down from $180)

• Ecovacs Deebot 601 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner ($190, marked down from $380)

• Eureka NEC222 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($180, marked down from $290)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter