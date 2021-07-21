Shoppers Say These $40 Arch Support Sandals Are the Perfect Solution for 'Problem Feet'

Swapping your sneakers for sandals is one of the best parts of summer—but sometimes, that changeover can come with some negative consequences. As much as you love your open-toed shoes, some options may leave you with sore feet at the end of the day. But with a good pair of arch support sandals, you can have the best of both worlds: Shoes that look great with all your favorite warm-weather outfits and that keep you comfortable, no matter how much walking you're doing.