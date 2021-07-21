Shoppers Say These $40 Arch Support Sandals Are the Perfect Solution for 'Problem Feet'
Swapping your sneakers for sandals is one of the best parts of summer—but sometimes, that changeover can come with some negative consequences. As much as you love your open-toed shoes, some options may leave you with sore feet at the end of the day. But with a good pair of arch support sandals, you can have the best of both worlds: Shoes that look great with all your favorite warm-weather outfits and that keep you comfortable, no matter how much walking you're doing.
Why is it important to look for sandals with arch support in particular? Flat shoes (like flip-flops and other flimsy footwear options) can cause arches to pronate (or roll in) and collapse, which can lead to issues like shin splints down the line, in addition to knee, heel, and lower back pain, podiatrist Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare, previously explained to Health.
This is where the Megnya Walking Sandals with Arch Support (from $30; amazon.com) come into play. The Amazon best-sellers are made with a cushioned midsole and a flexible rubber outsole to support your arches. The rubber outsole provides grip, as well as shock absorption to keep your feet and joints comfortable. And the adjustable straps are made of stretchy braided nylon, which helps prevent rubbing and irritation (bye, blisters). As a bonus, the shoes are waterproof, making them ideal for wearing to the beach, lake, or amusement park.
To buy: Megnya Walking Sandals with Arch Support, from $30; amazon.com
With more than 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, enthusiastic reviewers say these arch support sandals are great for "problem feet," including those who suffer from chronic pain, Achilles issues, plantar fasciitis, bunions, and more.
"They are so light on your feet, it feels like you have no shoes on," wrote one customer. "The sole is made of a soft pillowy foam that is the perfect shape of my foot. I have a bone disease that doesn't allow me to stand for long periods of time and I have had these on for an hour and 13 minutes and my feet don't hurt at all. They are easy to walk in and don't slide or slip."
Another shopper raved that the arch support sandals made them feel like they were "walking on clouds," and others reported that they wore the shoes all day without pain—even when walking for hours in Disney World.
Reviewers say that sizing is "spot-on," but do note that the shoes don't come in half sizes. If you are in between sizes, consult the thousands of reviews to help you decide whether to size up or down. (For instance, some people with narrow feet find that sizing down is helpful).
Megnya's arch support sandals come in 20 versatile colors and start at just $30. Even though they cost less than many other casual sandal options out there, shoppers say they're "worth every penny," since they deliver on style, comfort, and function. Who says the perfect summer shoe doesn't exist?
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.