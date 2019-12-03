Listen up: You only have a few more hours to shop the Macy’s Cyber Monday sale—and trust us, you don’t want to pass on these amazing deals. From leggings to comfortable shoes to skincare products, Macy’s carries everything from affordable to luxury items from some pretty stellar brands (think: Nike, Cole Haan, Marmot, Foreo, Mario Badescu, and more)—and right now, prices are seriously discounted.

You can score up to a whopping 50% off of skincare essentials, along with the latest and greatest activewear and athletic sneakers and lifestyle boots. In other words, now is the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts for your loved ones, as well as nab something special for yourself. So settle into your couch, crack open your laptop, and start shopping Macy’s Cyber Monday deals before they’re gone.

RELATED: Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019 You Can Start Shopping Now

Best Macy’s beauty deals

Macy’s currently has a crazy-good selection ofdiscounted beauty items, including anti-aging products, skincare devices, and hair tools.

• Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash ($14, marked down from $28)

• Foreo Luna Mini 2 ($98, marked down from $139)

• Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum ($34, marked down from $45)

• NuFace 2-Pc. Fix Set ($112, marked down from $149)

• Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream ($27, marked down from $38)

• PMD Personal Microderm Classic ($112, marked down from $159)

• Silk’n Flash Go Jewel Hair Removal Device ($150, marked down from $199)

• TonyMoly Intense Care Gold Snail Eye Mask, 60-Pk. ($32, marked down from $42)

• T3 SinglePass Curl 1" Curling Iron ($130, marked down from $160)

• StriVectin Hyaluronic Tripeptide Gel-Cream For Eyes ($49, marked down from $65)

• Gamma+ 5555 Professional Hair Dryer ($98, marked down from $140)

RELATED: 12 Cyber Monday Deals Health Editors Are Actually Shopping

Best Macy’s deals on comfortable sneakers and boots

There are top brands included inMacy’s shoe sale—think New Balance, Adidas, Naturalizer, Cole Haan, Sorel, UGG, and many more. Here are some of the shoes we're loving.

Our top picks: Sneakers

• Asics Women's Frequent Trail Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($34, marked down from $60)

• New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi V2 Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($45, marked down from $70)

• Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($45, marked down from $70)

• Under Armour Women's Breathe Lace Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($60, marked down from $80)

• Puma Women's Adela Knit Graphic Casual Sneakers from Finish Line ($49, marked down from $65)

• Nike Women's Flex Experience Run 8 Wide Width Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($49, marked down from $65)

• Asics Women's GEL-Contend 5 Wide Width Running Sneakers from Finish Line ($38, marked down from $65)

• Skechers Women's BOBS Sport Squad - Ninja Glam Casual Athletic Sneakers from Finish Line ($30, marked down from $50)

• Keds for Kate Spade Glitter Lace-Up Sneakers ($43, marked down from $85)

• Naturalizer Marianne ($48, marked down from $79)

• Cole Haan Original Grand Stitch Lite Sneakers ($105, marked down from $140)

Our top picks: Boots and booties

• Teva Women's DeLavina Dos Chelsea Waterproof Booties ($52, marked down from $130)

• Clarks Women's Sharon Spring Booties, Created For Macy's ($78, marked down from $130)

• Sorel Women's Tivoli IV Boots ($98, marked down from $130)

• Timberland Women's Brookton Lace-Up Leather Boots, Created For Macy's ($83, marked down from $110)

• Lucky Brand Baley Perforated Chop Out Booties ($97, marked down from $129)

• Tom’s Women's Mesa Waterproof Booties ($112, marked down from $149)

• Naturalizer Varuna Lugged Waterproof Bootie ($105, marked down from $175)

• UGG Women's Mini Bailey Fluff Buckle Boots, Created for Macy's ($120, marked down from $160)

RELATED: The Walmart Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping

Best Macy’s deals on activewear

Snap up women's activewear deals on brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, The North Face, and more.

Our top picks: Sports bras and tops

• DKNY Sport Mesh Racerback Medium-Impact Sports Bra ($20, marked down from $39)

• Adidas Women's All Me 3-Stripe Light-Support Sports Bra ($21, marked down from $35)

• Nike Women's Dry Legend T-Shirt ($15, marked down from $20)

Our top picks: Leggings and bottoms

• 32 Degrees Cozy Heat Underwear Leggings ($8, marked down from $20)

• Calvin Klein Printed High-Waist Leggings ($30, marked down from $59)

• Puma Modern Sport Logo Leggings ($27, marked down from $45)

• Adidas Women's Metallic Logo Leggings ($21, marked down from $35)

• Ideology Space-Dyed Ombré Ankle Leggings ($25, marked down from $50)

• Nike Women's Pro Leggings ($38, marked down from $50)

• Tommy Hilfiger Star-Trim Cuffed Jogger Pants ($30, marked down from $59)

Our top picks: Jackets and layers

• Under Armour UA Tech Half-Zip Top ($32, marked down from $45)

• Columbia Women's Benton Springs Snap-Front Colorblocked Top ($30, marked down from $60)

• Adidas Women's Logo-Print French Terry Sweatshirt ($39, marked down from $55)

• Marmot Women's Avant Featherless Jacket ($140, marked down from $200)

• The North Face Women's Osito Fleece Jacket ($75, marked down from $99)

• Columbia Women's Powder Lite Jacket ($90, marked down from $150)

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter