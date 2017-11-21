You Need This Cozy Loungewear to Hibernate In This Winter

Nordstrom

From bold-printed pajamas to cozy cover-ups, there is something here for everyone.

Rosie McCall
November 21, 2017

As the weather gets colder and the urge to stay inside gets stronger, why not treat yourself to some new loungewear? Although there’s nothing wrong with watching Stranger Things in your old college T-shirt, something a little more luxurious (think: a soft as silk nightdress, cozy robe, or pajama pants that actually fit) can make your winter hibernation feel truly decadent.

As a bonus, luxe loungewear makes the perfect gift for that hard-to-please relative—after all, you can never have too many slippers or sleep sets. Read on for our favorite comfy-cozy finds that will take your Netflix-and-chill nights to the next level. But be warned—they may make you not want to leave the house again until April.

1
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

Nordstrom.com

This cushy robe is made from cozy microfiber that feels soft and plush against the skin. Perfect for curling up with a cup of coffee on a Sunday morning. 

available at nordstrom.com $99
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Make + Model Hooded Pajama Jumpsuit

Nordstrom

Nothing feels better than a super-soft onesie on a cold night. This microfleece jumpsuit from Make + Model comes in two festive prints, but our favorite features this adorable fairisle pattern.

available at Nordstrom $49
SHOP NOW

3
Good American The High Waisted Velour Pant

Good American

These velour joggers are the perfect balance between style and comfort. We love that they can be dressed up or down for any occasion, whether it’s your office Christmas party (just add heels!) or movie-and-takeout night at home.

available at Good American $159
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Stay In Slide Slippers

Anthropologie

These wool-and-faux-fur slippers are sure to keep your feet toasty—while looking cute. The beaded “stay in” slogan adds a trendy touch to this cozy footwear.

available at Anthropologie $78
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Skin Cotton Slip

Amazon.com

This simple slip is 100% pima cotton, so you can bet it will feel amazing against your skin. We love the black, rose quartz, and chalky blue options.

available at amazon.com $68
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
PJ Salvage Coffee Print Velour Pants

Nordstrom

If you’re relaxing in the great indoors this season, chances are you’re sipping some kind of coffee. Dress the part with these whimsical coffee-patterned joggers and let your love for caffeine show.

available at Nordstrom $48
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Aerie Sweater Slippers

Aerie

Nothing says “comfort” like a sock-slipper combo. This pair boasts cute pom-pom foxes and a sock bottom with stitched details, so you can stay comfy without slipping and sliding around.

available at Aerie $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Aerie Velvet Hi-Neck Bralette

Aerie

We get it: You’re used to taking off your bra the second you walk in the door, but during the holiday season, your house is packed with guests—making a bra slightly less optional. The solution: a bralette as comfortable as it is stylish, especially when you throw velvet in the mix.

available at Aerie $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Aerie Ruffle Hoodie Poncho

Aerie

This dark heather gray hooded poncho is a little nicer-looking than your go-to slouchy sweatshirt, but still incredibly comfortable. Bonus points for the cute ruffle accents.

available at Aerie $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
PJ Salvage ‘Lets Get Cozy’ Peachy Tee

Nordstrom

This supersoft jersey tee bears the motto of the season—embrace the coziness and rock this with your favorite pajama pants, leggings, and more.

available at nordstrom.com $52
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up