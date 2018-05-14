Lululemon Launched a Swim Collection, and We Want Everything

That’s right. Lululemon is now taking diehard fans from the yoga studio to the beach with the launch of their very own swim collection. Yep, you read that correctly: The brand best known for their ah-mazing leggings (which somehow seem to make everyone who slips into a pair instantly have an tighter, firmer butt) has partnered with pro surfer Malia Manuel, an elite ambassador for the brand, to help breathe life into the Lululemon x Malia Manuel Collection.

The result: a three-piece collection—Will The Wave Top, Bottom, and Long Sleeve One Piece—in multiple colors that combine delicate details, techy qualities (think: quick-drying fabric with UV protection) and an overall beautiful, figure-flattering silhouette. The price, as you would expect, is typical of current Lululemon pieces on the market, ranging from $68 to $128.

Lululemon

Shop the collection: lululemon.com

"We wanted this swim collection to reflect everything Malia stands for, believes in, and needs while she’s in the water," says Clare Robertson, design director at Lululemon, who notes that the brand blended their technical design expertise with the surfer’s aesthetic and feedback. "She was there every step of the design process: from inception to testing to final production."

Adds Manual: "Being able to create a suit that is distraction free was my goal—everything from the technical fabric to the feminine details to the innovative features helped us achieve that."

From where we’re sitting at our desks waiting for a chance to sport one of these suits soon, they’ve done just that.