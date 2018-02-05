Loft Just Extended Its Clothing Line to Include Plus Sizes Up to a 26

The brand has expanded to include plus-size clothing.

Julia Naftulin
February 05, 2018
LOFT is a staple for any working woman in need of fashion-forward yet affordable pieces, and now, the brand is expanding its size range so women of more body shapes and sizes can enjoy their clothing.

Starting today, LOFT (which is owned by the same company as Ann Taylor) will offer all of its clothing in sizes 00 through 26. "With the launch of Plus, we’re able to offer more women the versatile pieces in the great colors, prints and patterns that Loft is known for," said Laura Jacobs, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Loft, Lou & Grey, and Loft Outlet, in a press release.

Rather than create a separate collection of plus-size clothing, LOFT is offering its existing products in extended sizes and at the same price point as straight size clothing. Prices range from $39.50 to $59.50 for sweaters to $89.50 to $128 for outerwear. You can shop the entire collection, which is full of vibrant springtime prints and patterns, now on LOFT's website.

For now, 40% to 50% of LOFT's in-store offerings are in the extended size range, with more to come in the future, Jacobs says. Each piece of clothing was fitted on a plus-size model to ensure that the sizing and fit is correct for all customers.

