7 Loafers We're Obsessed With Right Now

Loafers are the perfect comfortable slip-on shoe that can be both dressed up or dressed down. Here, our favorite new loafers for fall 2018.
From fashion bloggers to A-listers to our Instagram feeds, we've been spotting loafers everywhere this fall. The tried-and-true style is a staple for cooler temps: Not only are they easy to slip on and look good with pretty much everything, but loafers hit that sweet spot in between delicate ballet flats and bulkier booties.
Not all loafers are equal when it comes to comfort, though. Below, seven pairs that boast foot-friendly features like arch support, grippy soles, and cushioning—without sacrificing style points.
RELATED: The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists
1
M.Gemi The Felize
Best for: Bunions
Loafers can be a hard sell for people with bunions; many styles have a pointed toe box, which can feel uncomfortably tight and even make bunions worse. Not this pair, though. Up-and-coming brand M.Gemi's Felize feels like a dream on your feet, thanks to supersoft suede, plenty of cushioning, and a wider oval toe. Plus, the rubber sole provides extra grip for slippery surfaces.
2
Nisolo Smoking Shoe
Best for: Day-to-night
We love the elevated look of smoking shoes. This pair is sleek enough to wear to dinner, but still delivers plenty of foot-friendly details (think arch support and cushioning) that make them comfortable enough to keep on all day, too.
3
Everlane The Modern Loafer
Best for: The office
Everlane's The Modern loafer is versatile enough to wear with pretty much everything in your work wardrobe. And if you want the look of structured leather without blisters, this pair is for you—they'll stay soft without losing shape. Note: The toe box is slightly narrow on these, so order up half a size if you're worried about squished toes.
4
Vionic Waverly Loafer
Best for: Preventing foot pain
When it comes to foot-friendly features, it's pretty hard to top Vionic. All shoes from the podiatrist-backed brand have been designed with foot health in mind, and this pair is no different. Orthotic insoles add plenty of arch support and cushioning, while supersoft nubuck uppers make them a breeze to slip on.
5
Cole Haan Gabrielle Loafer
Best for: A night out
With their black suede fabric and tasseled bow, these Cole Haan loafers look nice enough for a night on the town. Unlike heels, though, you won't be dying to take them off by 8 p.m.
6
Stuart Weitzman Bromley
Best for: Cold weather
Pricey, yes. But while you'll probably have to stash most loafers in your closet once truly cold temps hit, these Stuart Weitzman beauties can be worn throughout the season. Plush shearling lining keeps feet extra cozy, while a rounded toe box and lots of cushioning ensure maximum comfort. And while they have a rubber sole to deliver grip, the brown outsole keeps them from looking like a snow boot.
7
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer
Best for: People who want that Gucci pair
No, they're not the Guccis everyone is obsessed with, but these Sam Edelman loafers look pretty close to the real thing for a lot less money. And you won't be sacrificing comfort for price: "The leather is very soft and supple," raves one Amazon reviewer. "This loafer is so stylish that two of my friends placed orders right after me," writes another.