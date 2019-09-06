Lizzo Is Feeling Good as Hell as She Flaunts Her Cleavage in This Amazing Strapless Bra

It’s no longer 2019, but rather, the year of Lizzo. If you’re not familiar with the 31-year-old breakout artist—which you should be—allow us to catch you up. Some of our favorite Lizzo moments are when the singer simultaneously twerked and played a flute solo at the BET Awards (Can we please be Lizzo when we grow up? The performance even brought Rihanna to her feet.); when she rocked a floor-length red sequin gown and kept intentionally pushing up her boobs at the MTV VMAs last week (a total mood); and obviously when she posts any videos popping her booty on Instagram—we’ll always be here for it.

So we obviously couldn’t have been more thrilled when we saw Lizzo serving it on the cover of Elle Magazine’s 'Women in Music'-themed October issue in a sleek black bodysuit and chartreuse green couture puffer cape—complete with a plunging strapless bra, designed by Rihanna, layered on top. Yep, the Rihanna.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Explains Her Unbelievable Cleavage

The singer flaunts her cleavage in the Savage X Fenty Strapless Bra ($56; amazon.com), and Rihanna showed her some love, re-sharing Elle’s story on her Instagram with the caption: " strapless bra by @savagexfenty Big up my girl @lizzobeeating and @elleusa for the feature! Literally just saw this in the middle of prep for our show (September 20th on @amazonprimevideo ) made my day already!” Hey, icons have to stick together.

Lizzo looks *so* good in this push-up that it’s making us rethink everything we thought we knew about strapless bras—like, that they often suck. This curvy strapless bra, in particular, features comfortable, molded foam cups, supportive underwire, grippy silicone strips, removable straps, a smooth seamless look, and hidden interior boning for a little extra oomph. The Savage X Fenty Strapless Bra comes in an inclusive range of sizes from 32A to 44DD, and in four chic neutrals—Black Caviar, Tobacco Nude, Honey Butter Nude, and Brown Sugar Nude.

RELATED: I Wore This Stick-On, Backless Bra to My Wedding–and No One Could Tell

Image zoom savagex.com

To buy: Savage X Fenty Strapless Bra ($56; amazon.com)

Lizzo isn’t the only one who seems to love this strapless bra. It has an impressive overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Savage X website, and a ton of glowing reviews touting how comfortable and sexy it is, and most importantly, that it doesn’t budge.

“I've tried a few strapless bra and they always slide or just fit super uncomfortable but this one! So comfy! Stays in place! I almost forgot I was wearing it,” wrote one reviewer.

“The last question on this review asks if we would recommend this bra..... Let me tell you, I have recommended it & will continue doing so. Wearing a DD, it's so hard for me to find a good bra that holds the ladies up just right & this does just that. No more having to pull up my bra all day, very comfortable bands & no more uncomfortable feeling wearing a bra without the straps.I ordered four different bras for my first order & this was one of them. Plan on purchasing again for sure,” shared another.

“It's simple but sexy," said another customer. "I came home from work and stripped down to this bra and my high waist lace panty and just chilled out. Usually the bra is the first thing off but it just felt too good to take it off!”

RELATED: The Best Strapless Bras You Can Buy on Amazon

Even though summer is coming to an end and cooler weather is slowly making its presence known, we’re starting to think about all the upcoming opportunities we have to rock this strapless bra—like with sweater tank tops (which will be huge this fall), silk slip dresses, and one-shoulder formal gowns for winter weddings.

Thanks to this comfy, no-slip option from Rihanna, we’re no longer dreading the idea of putting a strapless bra on. And like Lizzo, we may have found one that actually makes us feel good as hell.