The 8 Best Lingerie Options for Anyone With a Small Chest

Treat yourself to something lacy.
Lingerie is meant to make a woman feel sexy—whether it’s for her partner, herself, or just for fun. But the number one thing guaranteed to ruin your sultry vibes? A poor fit.
There are variety lingerie styles you can choose, from the sexiest of chemises to fun, flirty bralettes, and finding a fit that suits your shape will help you look and feel your best. To help you find The One, we’ve rounded up our top picks for women with a smaller chest. From shapes meant to amp up your top half to styles perfect for embracing your petite chest, these are the best of the best for a sexy night in.
1
Aerie Padded Nordic Lace Longline Bralette
If you’re looking to amp up a smaller chest, a padded bra or bralette is a great choice. Think of this longline pick with a lacy T-strap back as an absolute must for date night: it will look perfect peeking out from a low-cut or sheer blouse at dinner, and even better paired with the matching Nordic Lace Thong (regularly $12.50, now $4; ae.com) later in the night.
2
Sam Edelman Micro Lace Bodysuit
A simple bodysuit silhouette is classic sexy, and the unlined lace cups, lace trim around the bottom lining, and crisscrossing ribbons at the chest totally play up the romantic vibes. Adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure on the back, and thong bottom make this feel far more comfortable than it looks, while the V-neck draws the eye right to the chest.
3
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
For a girl who loves athleisure, Calvin Klein sets are the perfect balance between sexy and fun. The racerback and elastic logo band keep things sporty, while a slight dip in the neckline helps accentuate a smaller chest and make it appear more pronounced. Pair with the Modern Cotton Bikini ($20; calvinklein.us) for a perfect match.
4
Fleur Du Mal Crochet Lace Balconette Bra
If you’re looking to invest in one perfect bra for small boobs, a gorgeous balconette-style shape is worth the splurge. This ultra-feminine style is low-cut, and the shorter cups show more breast, creating the illusion of a larger chest overall. This stunning pick comes adorned with thick, wide-set black straps for even more lift, and the white stretch-eyelet crochet lace pairs perfectly with the flirty ruffle on the matching Crochet Lace Thong ($55; barneys.com).
5
BlueBella Imogene Chemise
This little number was made to amp up a smaller top half, thanks to a halter-style neck that lifts and gorgeous flowery appliques to add volume across the chest. The sheer chiffon and barely-there T-strap back keep things super sultry.
6
Clo Intimo Racerback Bra
Bralettes in general are a great choice for smaller chests, and this all-lace pick and bright crimson color is a total knockout. The best part? The hook-and-eye clasps at the front closure help create the illusion of cleavage by encouraging breasts towards the center of the chest. Rock with the cheeky Clo Intimo Fortuna Low-Rise Bikini ($40; anthropologie.com) for the ultimate sexy set.
7
Chelsea28 Ab Fab Bralette
Don’t worry about overwhelming a small chest with lots of details—the more, the merrier! Appliques, ruffles, ribbons, and more add volume to your top half, which makes your boobs appear larger. This sweet set is so feminine and girly, not to mention the perfect pick for a shopper on a budget. Slip it on with the Chelsea28 Ab Fab Hipster Briefs ($16; nordstrom.com) for the ultimate ladylike lingerie.
8
Thistle and Spire Lorimer Ruffle Bralette
Want to spice things up with something more unique than a basic lingerie silhouette? Try out this wild bralette with sheer mesh ruffles that help to balance out a smaller top half. The lightly lined cups also feature a sheer mesh lining that makes the look risqué even though the nylon/spandex material provides a super comfortable fit. A high-waisted bottom like the Lorimer Hi-Waist Brief ($34; nordstrom.com) is the perfect way to compliment the look.