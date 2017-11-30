Lindsey Vonn on Her New Under Armour Collection: "I Want Everyone to Feel Confident and Sexy, and Also Not Freeze"

When it comes to girl bosses, alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, 33, is at the top of our list. She’s a two-time Olympic medal winner (one gold, one bronze), has 77 World Cup victories under her belt—err, skis—and is a New York Times best-selling author for her book Strong Is the New Beautiful ($28; amazon.com). Even more impressive: With today’s launch of the Under Armour Lindsey Vonn Signature Collection, the former Health cover girl just added "fitness apparel designer" to her list of credentials.

"I wanted to have something that was authentic to me," Vonn told Health at an intimate gathering at the Fairmount Chateau Lake Louise in Alberta Canada. "I wanted something that looks good and performs well. I don’t feel like there is really anything else on the market like that."

And Vonn, who has been skiing since she was two-and-a-half years old, is right. From super-shiny fabrics to rose gold zippers to in-your-face hues, the six-piece collection is definitely representative of Vonn's personal style. Another fun detail: Each item is named after a milestone in Vonn’s storied skiing career. For example, the Santa Caterina Ski Pant, a slim-fitting, leather-like bottom built for the slopes, commemorates Vonn’s participation in her first World Championship competition in 2005. The Maribor Jacket, a hooded waterproof down bomber with removable fur trim, is a nod to her 2013 run in Maribor, Slovenia where she nabbed her 59th World Cup victory. Talk about gear with a rich legacy!

Under Armour

To buy: UA LV Louise ($500; underarmour.com) and UA LV Sicario Leggings ($90; underarmour.com)

Although you won’t be able to snag the full Lindsey Vonn Signature Collection until Fall 2018, a few items are available for presale starting today. Scoop ‘em up now and you’ll get them in January when they officially launch—just in time for New Year.

But this collection isn’t just about acknowledging Vonn’s high points on the mountain; it’s also about making women look and feel good.

"I want everyone to feel confident and sexy, and also not freeze," said Vonn. "I think we nailed it."