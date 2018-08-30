The 11 Best Labor Day Deals on Leggings Not to Miss

While you probably have that one highly coveted pair of leggings you reach for often, it's always good to have backups. Worry no more: in-between season sales are the best way to shop for workout staples like leggings, and Labor Day is the perfect time to stock up. If you’ve been eyeing a new pair from Bandier or Koral, chances are you can snag your must-haves at a pretty good deal right now.

Be sure to bookmark this page to take advantage of some amazing sales on leggings and of course, on other pieces of athletic apparel to boost your athleisure wardrobe before fall. Don’t wait—these are some of the best deals of the season and they're only here for a limited time.

courtesy of manufacturer

Bandier

The deal: Get an additional 25% off all sale styles. The discount will automatically apply at checkout until September 3.

Our pick: Prism Sport Capri ($59, marked down from $85; bandier.com)

Carbon 38

The deal: Save an extra 30% when you use the code BYE30 until September 3.

Our pick: Ultracor Ultra Botanica Leggings in Taupe ($130, marked down from $185; carbon38.com)

Columbia Sportswear

The deal: Receive an additional 25% off select styles until September 3.

Our pick: Women’s Luminary Legging ($53, marked down from $70; columbia.com)

DICK’S Sporting Goods

The deal: Find select athletic apparel up to 50% off.

Our pick: CALIA by Carrie Underwood Fitted Capris ($45, marked down from $60; dickssportinggoods.com)

Fabletics

The deal: Become a VIP member and receive two pairs of leggings for $24.

Our pick: High-Waisted Solid PowerHold Legging (2 for $24; fabletics.com)

Foot Locker

The deal: Save an extra 25% off clearance items with code SALE25.

Our pick: Under Armour HeatGear Fly By Run Leggings ($35, marked down from $55; footlocker.com)

JCPenney

The deal: Both in store and online, get an extra $20 off $25 or more with code GETNOW9 until September 3.

Our pick: Plus-Size Nike Power Veneer Leggings ($45, marked down from $60; jcpenney.com)

Koral

The deal: Score up to 65% off select styles until September 3.

Our pick: Wren Legging in Molecular Black ($58 marked down from $165; koral.com)

New Balance

The deal: Enjoy 20% off the entire site with code LABORDAY15 until September 4.

Our pick: Evolve Tight Leggings ($68 marked down from $85; newbalance.com)

The North Face

The deal: Take 25% off select styles.

Our pick: Women’s Motivation High-Rise Printed Tights ($48 marked down from $80; thenorthface.com)

Sweaty Betty

The deal: Use code LABORDAY to receive 20% off all full-priced items.

Our pick: Contour 7/8 Workout Leggings ($72 marked down from $90; sweatybetty.com)