These Bamboo Pajamas Help People With Chronic Night Sweats Get a Full Night of Sleep
There's a reason why you might be inclined to crank your AC right before you go to bed. "A cooler environment usually lends itself to a better quality sleep," Chris Winter, MD, president of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Virginia, previously told Health. How? By helping the body lower its core temperature, you'll actually fall asleep quicker.
While experts suggest keeping your thermostat between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit—65 degrees being the magic number—if you don't have central air, or you'd rather keep your thermostat at a slightly higher temperature in the interest of saving costs on your electric bill, there are other measures you can take to stay cool at night. One simple and budget-friendly fix: Invest in summer-friendly sleepwear made of cooling fabrics, such as bamboo. Case in point: Latuza's naturally-cooling bamboo pajamas, which you can snap up for less than $40.
Research shows that bamboo fabric can help to decrease heat retention, making it a great option for hot sleepers or anyone who needs a little extra relief during heat waves or warm summer nights. Latuza's matching pajama set is constructed of 95% viscose made from bamboo, and 5% stretchy spandex for added comfort—and shoppers say that it really does keep them from overheating when they sleep.
"I'm a chronic night sweater living in a really hot New York City apartment—I'm so glad I invested in these," one reviewer wrote. "They are really soft, and while I still have to kick off the sheets a few times throughout the night (as usual), I feel much cooler than normal, and I stay dry! I really am able to sleep much better."
Others love how soft Latuza's pajamas are. "These PJs are just like wrapping myself up in a cloud," another shopper added. "They are so comfortable to sleep in. They are breathable to my skin. And they stay soft with every wash… I prefer only shorts and light tops to sleep in. These are perfect for the Texas summer heat."
Unlike other options that "rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough," some reviewers are impressed with how well the pajama set holds up over time, given its super affordable price tag. "These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now, through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom," one said.
The Latuza bamboo pajamas come in 13 colorways and sizes S-4XL, so you're bound to find a set that fits your style and flatters your body. Also worth noting: Customers say that they're true to size, but have a loose, relaxed fit—so if you'd prefer them to be a little more form-fitting, size down. And while these bamboo pajamas are usually $32, they're currently on sale starting at just $14 on Amazon, so you can stay cool while sticking to your budget.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.