While experts suggest keeping your thermostat between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit—65 degrees being the magic number—if you don't have central air, or you'd rather keep your thermostat at a slightly higher temperature in the interest of saving costs on your electric bill, there are other measures you can take to stay cool at night. One simple and budget-friendly fix: Invest in summer-friendly sleepwear made of cooling fabrics, such as bamboo. Case in point: Latuza's naturally-cooling bamboo pajamas, which you can snap up for less than $40.