12 Healthy Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy Last-Minute on Amazon Prime

Your healthiest friend will actually want these fitness and food gifts—and most of them are under $25.  

Christine Mattheis
November 30, 2017

It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for many of us, the most stressful. So if you're running a little behind on your holiday shopping, nobody can blame you. That's why we curated 12 stocking stuffers for your healthiest friend—and they're all available with two-day free shipping via Amazon Prime. That means you can order as late as December 22, and your present will arrive just in time for Christmas Day. 

While these gifts are absolutely perfect for the people in your life who love to work out and eat well, they're also versatile enough to have on hand for other last-minute gifting—like when you're invited to a spontaneous Secret Santa exchange, or when a coworker surprises you with a present, and you want to make it look like you didn't totally forget to give her one, too. Our gift selections are designed to make the holidays a little easier for you, so most of our picks are under 25 bucks, but there are a couple pricier items on this list as well. 

Time to get shopping. Happy holidays! 

1
Fit Simplify Exercise Bands

Resistance bands are a cheap and effective way to work out at home—perfect for snowy days when trekking to the gym just isn't happening. 

available at amazon.com $11
2
EOS Lip Balm 5-pack

If she's been running outside in the cold, then her lips have been taking a beating. Treat her to a five-pack of EOS balm, featuring passion fruit, sweet mint, strawberry sorbet, summer fruit, blueberry acai. She'll be able to keep one in her purse, one in her desk, one in her nightstand…you get the idea. 

available at amazon.com $20
3
Kenz Laurenz No Crease Elastic Ribbon Ponytail Holders (100 pack)

She'll never be on the lookout for a hair tie again—with these cute and colorful bands, she won't mind wearing one on her wrist. Better yet, these ties leave no telltale ponytail crease, which means she can go from the gym to wherever her day takes her without having to re-do her hair.

available at amazon.com $13
4
Fitbit Flex 2

Fitness trackers are one of the hottest gifts of the 2016 holiday season. The sleek Fitbit Flex 2 bracelet tracks steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes. Plus, it's waterproof, which means you can wear it swimming or in the shower.

available at amazon.com $100
5
Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller

Hulling strawberries with a knife is tedious; hulling strawberries with this tiny tool is weirdly satisfying. Just press a button to extend a claw, and poof—the strawberry stem is gone.

available at amazon.com $8
6
Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0

This lightweight headband is a godsend for women with long hair. The band holds hair securely away from the face during any type of workout, but also pulls sweat away from the hairline, keeping her style fresh throughout even the sweatiest Spin class or hot yoga session. She can spritz a little dry shampoo afterward, and be on her way without having to fully wash and dry her mane.

available at amazon.com $10
7
Skullcandy XT Free Wireless Headphones

Health named the Skullcandy XT Frees one of the best Bluetooth headphones for running. Why? Because they're comfortable, provide crisp audio, have a long battery life, and—most importantly—they never, ever fall out.  

available at amazon.com $69
8
Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

True story: Last summer, a Health editor drove to the beach and left her Hydro Flask of iced coffee in her boiling hot car all day. When she returned, the ice cubes were still intact and the coffee was still chilled. Yes, this insulated water bottle is that good.

available at amazon.com $22
9
Purell Jelly Wrap Travel Size Hand Sanitizer (5 pack)

This is the perfect stocking stuffer for the germaphobe in your life. The jelly wrap hooks to a key ring, purse, or backpack for easy transport.

available at amazon.com $9
10
QOCOO Loose Leaf Tea Infuser (2 pack)

Drinking a cup of tea is suddenly more fun when it's delivered to your mug by a manatee. This gray guy is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

available at amazon.com $6
11
OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer

Turn veggies into healthier "noodles" with this easy-to-use device. Works great with zucchini, cucumbers, carrots, and sweet potatoes. 

available at amazon.com $15
12
Simon Stelz Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser

She'll never struggle to get that last bit of toothpaste out of the tube again, thanks to this 5-pack of handy tube squeezers.

available at amazon.com $7
