8 Last-Minute Gifts to Get Mom Now on Amazon

Add one of these thoughtful finds to your shopping cart for fast delivery in time for Mother’s Day.
Still searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? To the rescue: Amazon. With their speedy delivery and huge selection of home, beauty, and fitness products, the retailer is our go-to for last-minute gifts. Here, eight thoughtful Amazon finds she's sure to love, from a genius smart home gadget to a gorgeous new notebook. The best part? These gifts are all Prime-eligible, meaning they’ll arrive on mom’s doorstep in two days (with free shipping!) if you have a Prime account.
1
Gaiam Premium Reversible Yoga Mat
Upgrade her next Vinyasa class with this reversible yoga mat from Gaiam. It's lightweight with extra cushioning, so she’ll be comfortable from sun salutations to savasana.
2
The Wellness Mama Cookbook
Getting a nutritious meal on the table each night can be real challenge for busy moms. This healthy cookbook from Katie Wells, creator of the popular blog WellnessMama.com, is packed with quick and easy dinner ideas that will make mom's weeknights a little less stressful.
3
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker
Is she addicted to her morning cup of coffee? This sleek espresso machine serves up barista-quality coffee at the push of a button. Bonus: it's compact enough to fit on even the tiniest of kitchen counters.
4
Amazon Echo
Just like mom, Alexa—Amazon's new smart home app—can do it all. The nifty Echo device uses Alexa to stream music, hail an Uber, suggest a baking substitute, and reorder household items, all through voice recognition.
5
Rifle Paper Co. Botanicals Notebook Collection
This set of lovely floral-printed notebooks is perfect for writing down everything from daily fitness goals to grocery lists. And they're small enough to fit in a purse, so she’ll always have one handy.
6
The Best 24K Gold Scrub for Face and Body
If gold jewelry isn’t in your budget this year, go for the next best thing: a face and body scrub infused with 24K gold. This bestselling scrub (71% of Amazon reviewers gave it a 5-star rating!) claims to slough off dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
7
Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book
Give her a laugh with this hilariously snarky adult coloring book (pages include "Potty Like a Rock Star" and "No Talkie Before Coffee").
8
Soma Glass Water Bottle
Help her hydrate in style with this glass water bottle from Soma. It's made from durable glass with a soft silicon sleeve and leak-proof recycled bamboo cap. Plus, for every Soma bottle purchased, the company will make a donation to charity:water, a nonprofit that supports safe drinking water projects around the globe.