12 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

If you only just realized Father’s Day is this weekend, don't worry. You don’t have to scramble to get dad a decent gift this year, thanks to Amazon's superfast delivery. These healthy finds are all Prime-eligible, meaning they'll be in his hands by Sunday (with free shipping!) if you have a Prime account. Those new running shoes he’s been eyeing? Here. His favorite brand of golf balls? Also here. Read on for ten healthy Father’s Day gifts you still have time to buy.