The Best Comfortable (and Cute!) Shoe Sales Right in Time For Labor Day Weekend

It may not be Labor Day yet, but that's not going to stop us from shopping all the best deals for the holiday weekend... a little early. Many retailers, including ASOS and Macy's, are rolling out their LDW sales this week, and we've discovered crazy steals on comfy, cute shoes that'll give you an effortlessly put-together look. Below, the trendy athleisure styles you'll be living in all fall. Trust us.

ASOS: Receive 20% off everything on asos.com (including the sneaker styles below) from until September 3 with code DAYOFF.

• Bershka Sock Sneaker ($46 marked down from $57; us.asos.com). We are obsessed with these sporty mesh sneakers in khaki that will go with basically everything in your closet.

• Public Desire Wolf White and Gray Mix Chunky Sneakers ($46 marked down from $57; us.asos.com). A chunky platform sneaker is what your rotation is missing. These gray and white lace-ups have scalloped details that give them a feminine touch.

Kenneth Cole: Enjoy 40% sitewide until September 4 with code ENJOY40. We're loving the styles below.

• Kenneth Cole Tyler Space Star Patch Sneaker ($84 marked down from $140; kennethcole.com). This comfy white sneaker with wine-colored laces and accents has a playful shooting star applique on the side for some added bling.

• Kenneth Cole Tyler Houndstooth Sneaker ($81 marked down from $135; kennethcole.com). These black and white houndstooth lace-ups will look cute with a white tee for warmer weather, or layer on a bomber jacket for fall.

Macys: Cash in an additional 20% off Macy's sale items, like these super cute kicks below until September 3 with code WKND.

• Sketchers Women's Prima-Leather Lacers High-Top Casual Sneakers ($36 marked down from $65; macys.com). With a shock absorbing midsole, these little babies will be your new favorite tennies.

• New Balance Women's 574 Sport Casual Sneakers from Finish Line ($56 marked down from $100; macys.com). A bone-colored, heritage-style sneaker is far from basic. With mesh panels for breathability and foam cushioning, these sneakers are great for weekends exploring your local farmers market.

Nine West: Get 30% off these awesome shoes through September 4.

• Nine West Pindiviah Slip-On Sneakers ($25 marked down from $80; ninewest.com). Adorned with a mustard yellow ruffle across the top, these are your favorite white sneakers with a twist.

• Nine West Perfume Slip-On Sneakers ($63 marked down from $89; ninewest.com). These black velvet embellished sneakers will make you look and feel great for date night. Also good: They slip on in seconds, so you'll get out the door right on time.

Urban Outfitters: These insanely comfy sneakers are quite the deal with an extra 30% off sale items through September 3.

• Vans Authentic Suede Sneaker ($35 marked down from $60; urbanoutfitters.com). We're snagging these dark green and brass sneakers for the fall weather approaching (cue pumpkin patches and apple cider!).

• Reebok Classic Nylon Sneaker ($39 marked down from $65; urbanoutfitters.com). These classic beige kicks were made for traveling—they'll make even airport sweatpants look cool.

New Balance: Take 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY15, and stock up on new running shoes until September 4.

• Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck ($72 marked down from $90; newbalance.com). Boasting a comfy foam technology for a softer landing, this super stylish sneaker combines a knit upper with a sleek leather midfoot saddle. We're loving the "conch shell" millennial pink.

• Fresh Foam Zante v4 ($80 marked down from $100; newbalance.com). This lightweight, breathable mesh sneaker was designed for runners with faster pace goals, and look amazing crossing any marathon finish line.