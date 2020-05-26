Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore The Comfiest New Balance Sneakers—and She's Not the Only Celeb Fan
New Balance’s 990v5 sneakers have been spotted on the likes of Kaia Gerber, Whitney Port, and Zoë Kravitz—and now, you can add Kourtney Kardashian to that list. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend captioned “Say hi to Kylie’s pink marble shower,” but even among her sister’s customized opulence, Kardashian’s surprisingly attainable sneakers stole the show.
Of all the clothes and accessories seen on the Kardashians, this pair of New Balance sneakers is among the most affordable. You can get a pair for yourself on Zappos right now for $175 in Kardashian’s preferred gray hue in women’s sizes 5 to 13, and even in narrow and wide widths.
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been spotted in the 990v5s: She’s got them on in Instagrams from May 14 and March 23, so it’s safe to assume she’s a fan. We’re guessing she likes their stability and support, as well as their chunky look that’s trendy in sneakers as of late. The sneakers are the fifth update to New Balance’s well-loved 990 series and offer the most modern design compared to previous iterations.
Customers love the style too. “These shoes fit perfectly right out of the box. I wore them for a walk and to clean up the yard: Four to five hours and still comfortable,” one review on Zappos reads.
