Sorry Yeezy, but we’d argue that Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, Skims, is one of the Internet’s most sought after labels. Launched in September 2019, the innovative brand sought to modernize the shapewear industry with garments that were inclusive, comfortable, and durable—and right away, people were obsessed. Unfortunately, scoring a piece from the exclusive line felt nearly impossible since almost every new drop sold out so quickly.

But that’s all about to change thanks to a new partnership between Nordstrom and Kardashian West. Starting today, you can shop a selection of Skims best-selling products at 25 select Nordstrom stores nationwide and on Nordstrom.com. While the launch began with three Skims collections—the Solutionwear, Fit Everybody Underwear, and accessories (like body tape and pasties)—Nordstrom plans to debut additional Skims pieces monthly.

Kardashian West, who developed Skims with the goal of helping women of all shapes and colors embrace their bodies, revealed in a press release that she wanted a partnership with a retailer that would embrace this inclusivity. It was important to the business mogul that the launch included “the full range of sizes and shades that Skims has to offer,” which encompasses sizes XXS to 5XL and 9 different tonal shades. According to Kardashian West, Nordstrom was a natural fit because of its inclusive size offerings and unparalleled customer service.

While we certainly can’t wait for the entire Skims inventory to arrive at Nordstrom (like its cozy knitwear and stretchy satin undergarments), the website still already offers many of Skims’ most iconic styles. Among the 19 products available, you’ll find the Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, the Solutionwear Body Tape, and the Skims Solution Short #1—a pair of sculpting shorts strategically cropped on only one side for high-slit dresses.

Below, we’ve handpicked the best Kardashian-backed solutionwear pieces that are now available to shop at Nordstrom. Given that other Skims launches have sold out so quickly, we recommend purchasing your favorites right away.

