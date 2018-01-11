Kate Spade Just Expanded Its Athleisure Line—and It's as Cute as You’d Imagine

If you're obsessed with Kate Spade's classic yet cheeky designs, we have great news: the brand has added more activewear to its expanding athleisure line, and everything is so, so adorable.

The new collection includes tanks, leggings, sports bras, gym bags, outerwear, and more fitness apparel. And because this is Kate Spade we're talking about, you can rest assured that the pieces are adorned with fun floral prints, inspiring catch phrases, and the brand's signature polka dots.

Prices range from $48 for the Jacquard Bow Sports Bra ($48; katespade.com) to $348 for the That's the Spirit XXL duffel bag ($348; katespade.com). While the price points are higher than the athleisure lines at mass retailers like Target, for example, the collection is a great way to splurge on yourself or for a friend. (Galentine's Day gifts, anyone?)

Whether you're a minimalist or love cute details like scalloped edges and pops of pink, there's something for everyone in this athleisure line. Don't believe us? Check out our top picks below.

To buy: Scallop sports bra ($78, katespade.com); that's the spirit convertible backpack ($178, katespade.com); polka dot scallop legging ($108, katespade.com). To check out the full collection, head to katespade.com.

