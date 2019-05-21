Kate Middleton Just Wore the Cutest White Sneakers for Summer

Summer is basically here, and so is Kate Middleton’s latest fashion: a casual, lace-up white sneaker that’s perfect for the season—and too cute to pass up.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing the crisp white Superga Cotu Sneakers ($65; nordstrom.com) along with a dreamy eyelet blouse from M.I.H. Jeans and a chic pair of culottes from Massimo Dutti (that look super similar to Everlane’s Wide Leg Chino Pants), as she debuted her garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

According to an Instagram post by Kensington Palace, the duchess has spent months working closely with the Royal Horticulture Society and landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White to design a “Back to Nature” outdoor space that’s meant to inspire families to get outside and explore nature.

While the Midsummer Night’s Dream-like garden is certainly breathtaking, the Duchess’ shoes are what really caught our eye! The minimal, all-white sneakers are perfect for all your summer activities, like picnics in the park, biking in the city, and brunch or happy hour with friends. Plus, they’re work-appropriate and travel-friendly, meaning they’ll look as great paired with a sundress for the office as they will with a comfy T-shirt and jogger pants for the plane.

To buy: Superga Cotu Sneakers ($65; nordstrom.com, amazon.com, zappos.com)

The best news? They ring in at just $65 and are widely-available at online retailers—including Nordstrom, Zappos, and Amazon. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can order your new kicks and look just like Kate Middleton in only a couple of days with Prime free two-day shipping.

If you’re on a budget, don’t fret. These slip-on Blowfish Malibu White Sneakers ($35; amazon.com) in white come to nearly half the price and will look just as trendy paired with any of your casual summer outfits. Other pairs we love that won’t hurt your wallet: Keds Champion Original Canvas Sneaker ($45; amazon.com) and VenusCelia Rainbow Canvas Sneaker in white ($16; amazon.com). But if you’re looking for something dressier, we’re also fans of Old Navy’s best-selling Faux-Leather White Sneaker ($25; oldnavy.gap.com) for rainy or wet summer days, so that you don’t have to worry about getting your favorite canvas kicks dirty.

