Kate Middleton traded in her designer dresses for a sportier look during a two-day tour of Northern Ireland recently. The royal mama of three arrived at Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast wearing a stunning Carolina Herrera red coat dress, black tights, and lace-up booties—but then did a quick athleisure outfit change before taking to the field for a soccer game.

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled her hair into a ponytail and donned comfy pants, a lightweight navy puffer jacket over a white varsity sweater, and a pair of super cute indigo kicks to join in a soccer practice with a group of young athletes.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Known for her impeccable style—although Middleton could honestly wear a paper bag and we'd all unapologetically follow suit—we, of course, want to know how to get our hands on those cool girl sneakers. Luckily, we scoured the Internet and found the her go-to athletic shoes, which are surprisingly priced under $100!

Image zoom sweatybetty.com

The New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz Sneakers ($90; amazon.com, zappos.com, sweatybetty.com, and newbalance.com) are fashionable, comfortable, and functional, thanks to nubuck leather details, molded bootie construction, and plush foam cushioning. It looks like Middleton is wearing the indigo nuback style, but they're also available in a breathable knit version.

The bottom line: These shoes offer style and all-day comfort at an affordable price, whether you're working out, tethered to your desk, or running errands in the city.

The best news? The Duchess' kicks are on sale right now on Amazon and Zappos for up to 50% off. Snap up Middleton's New Balance sneakers before they're gone—because like everything she wears, they're guaranteed to sell out soon.

