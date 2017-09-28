Jessica Biel Is Launching a New Athleisure Collection With Wellness Brand Gaiam

From Beyoncé's Ivy Park to Rihanna's collaboration with PUMA to the Julianne Hough Collection at MPG Sport, celebrities and athletic brands seem to go hand-in-hand these days. Demi Lovato even recently teamed up with Kate Hudson's Fabletics for her second collection of on-trend leggings, sports bras, and tops. Clearly, celebrity-endorsed fitness lines are the new cool.

Just ask Jessica Biel, the latest starlet to tap into this market. This week, the actress announced that she is teaming up with wellness brand Gaiam to launch her very own capsule collection, the Jessica Biel Signature Collection by Gaiam.

"I’ve been in love with yoga for years, but my love affair with @gaiam is just beginning," Biel wrote on Instagram. "We’ve teamed up and I can’t wait to share our first signature collection with you." (Also spotted: hubby Justin Timberlake posting a fire emoji in the comments section of her 'gram.)

According to a press release from Sequential Brand Group, Gaiam's parent company, the new line will include a mix of activewear (think leggings, tops, and jackets) as well as yoga accessories. But these pieces are meant to work both in and out of yoga class; in a quote attributed to Biel on Gaiam's Instagram page, the actress explained that one of her goals was to "bring an elegance" to athleisure.

"[We wanted to] elevate it so that when you see the pieces, it looks familiar to what you see on the runways and you can think about wearing it out to dinner or to pick up your kids at school," she said.

It was also important to Biel that the line be inclusive for all yogis, not just those more advanced in their practice.

"I believe that fitness and wellness choices are individual, which is why my vision for this collaboration is to demystify the yoga experience and create something for all fitness levels," she said in the press release.

Now for the bad news: You’ll have to wait until next fall to get your hands on the gear, although you may start seeing campaigns featuring Biel in the spring. But if the star's outfits in the photos above are any indication of what we can expect, we’re already in 7th Heaven!