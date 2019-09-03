Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Listen up, J.Lo fans (aka everyone). We were minding our business—you know, scrolling through Instagram and struggling to get through this post-three day weekend, blue Tuesday—when Jennifer Lopez made our entire day (no, scratch that, week) by dropping her latest swimsuit photo showing off her legs of steel, and we’re *so* not okay.

In her new Instagram post, the singer and actress flaunts a sexy, white one-piece swimsuit with the words “Forever Young” written in gold script—perhaps a cheeky reference to recently turning 50, or the fact that she looks as though she’s drunk from the Fountain of Youth. J.Lo pairs the super flattering one-piece with square-framed sunglasses, oversized hoops, and a yellow cover up, which flows out behind her. With her hair pulled up in a high bun, she pops her leg and pulls the high-cut leg swimsuit up with her thumbs, revealing super toned legs.

Although her abs and butt have been the talk of the town this year, we’re scheduling a leg workout ASAP, thanks to J.Lo’s new swimsuit photo—it’s basically all the workout motivation we need. While her legs deserve all the attention, we can’t help but covet her chic swimsuit, too. Throw out the fashion rule book: J.Lo is making a strong case for wearing white after Labor Day, and we are here for it.

J.Lo’s exact swimsuit, the Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny White Rosie One-Piece ($210; vixpaulahermanny.com) is sophisticated in the front, but its eye-catching, low scoop back and flattering Brasilian cut bottom were made to keep tan lines at bay—and to be posted on the ‘gram, obviously. On top of having J.Lo’s stamp of approval, the super soft suit also features removable padded inserts and adjustable straps, so you stay comfortable whether you’re lounging poolside or swimming laps in the pool.

To buy: Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny White Rosie One-Piece ($210; vixpaulahermanny.com)

While J.Lo’s swimsuit is certainly splurge-worthy, we’ve rounded up 8 white one-pieces that look super similar—but are way more affordable—so that you can steal her style without breaking the bank. Here, the best white bathing suits to sport post-Labor Day like our queen, Jennifer Lopez.

