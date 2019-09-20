Whether she’s walking in Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show or simply headed to the gym, Jennifer Lopez continues to be a fashion *icon* that we honestly don’t deserve. Case in point: Her latest chic ensemble in an Instagram photo shared by fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The photo in question has J. Lo striking a pose outdoors in her latest combination of sleek gym attire. While there’s a lot to digest in the post, between jokes about goat yoga and the sight of J. Lo’s incredible abs (!!!), her athleisure outfit definitely steals the show.

Lopez paired The Kooples chunky white high-stop sneakers with yet another pair of chic leggings. This time, the star pair was Niyama Sol Shagreen Leggings ($61, was $88; zappos.com) in the bold dark purple “midnight” shade.

A favorite of the fit queen (she even has her own Jennifer Lopex x Niyama Sol activewear line!), the fashion brand repurposes plastic bottles into lightweight and luxuriously soft leggings. The form-fitting Shagreen style that J.Lo wore is designed for working out, with a moisture-wicking fabric that quickly dries post-sweat sesh and helps regulate your body temperature.

The eco-friendly material also has built-in anti-bacterial technology to keep you feeling fresh. Plus, the second-skin fit gives a bit of a booty boost, while a foldable elastic waistband keeps you tucked in through every squat and lunge.

These ankle-length leggings also have flat-lock seams, so you won’t have to deal with irritating chafing or rubbing. You can also take advantage of the four-way stretch, which lets your body move in every direction—even during “goat yoga.”

While the leggings won’t magically give you a killer body like J. Lo (we can only dream!), they will keep you comfy and cool while you hit the gym—especially if you’re taking on Lopez’s hardcore workout plan. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for just $60 at Zappos. Unfortunately, there’s no information on how long the sale will last—so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP!

