With how much time Jennifer Lopez spends in the gym, it’s no surprise that she’s the actual *queen* of leggings. Regularly caught by the paparazzi sporting chic athleisure looks—and showcasing her stellar abs in the process—it’s obvious that J. Lo has an enviable activewear collection we’d all love to steal.

One pair of leggings that’s constantly in her rotation? Beyond Yoga’s High Waist Alloy Ombre Midi Leggings ($89, was $118; bandier.com). The high-waisted leggings feature a fun metallic foil print along the ankles and shins that make this chic pair stand out from the rest of J.Lo’s patterned lineup. According to Shape, Lopez owns these Beyond Yoga leggings in three different shades, including black gunmetal, sandstone gold speckle, and blush rose gold.

But what makes the ankle-length leggings so special that Lopez owns multiple pairs? We can only assume it’s because they’re made with a super comfortable, lightweight nylon and spandex fabric blend—plus four-way stretch—that really moves with your body during a workout. They also have a seamless design, which prevents any pesky chafing or irritation for good.

To buy: Beyond Yoga High Waist Alloy Ombre Midi Leggings, $89 (was $118); bandier.com

The leggings are also a great pick for super sweaty workouts—like J. Lo’s very own gym routine— thanks to the quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric. What’s more, the extra wide, double-layered waistband will keep you securely supported during a workout and won’t roll down. Now that’s a legging upgrade we can all get behind!

Given all these smart details (and the fact that J.Lo is a fan), it’s no surprise that Beyond Yoga’s Alloy Ombre style come with a slightly higher price tag. But luckily, we managed to find them for 25 percent off at Bandier’s Friends & Family Sale. Everything on the Bandier site—with a few exclusions—is on sale for 25 percent off, meaning you can not only score Lopez’s beloved leggings, but the matching sports bra, too.

While Lopez’s own colorways of choice are currently unavailable on the site, a markdown this major (which is also a true rarity for Beyond Yoga’s celebrity-adored leggings) means it’s still definitely worth exploring the current fall-ready color options. Just be sure to act fast—the Bandier sale ends Friday, October 18 just before midnight, and we don’t know when (or if) J.Lo’s trendy speckled leggings will be on sale again anytime soon.

