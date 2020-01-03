If you thought leggings styles were limited, leave it to Jennifer Lopez to showcase an unexpected athleisure look we never knew the world needed. Yesterday, the 50-year-old singer and actress hit the streets in an understated monochrome look that included a black turtleneck, large-framed sunglasses, black sneakers, and crushed velvet workout leggings from Beyond Yoga.

J.Lo’s pants, which mark what may be one of athleisure’s earliest forays into this 70s-inspired trend, are eye-catching for their originality and flattering silhouette. Sure, it’s not hard to flatter J.Lo’s curves, but the high-waisted cut and sleek finish of the foil-bespeckled leggings make for a particularly refreshing and glossy way to pull off a chic gym look.

Crushed velvet has been a popular fabric in several decades’ fashions (not just with the hippies of the 60s and 70s, but also among the butterfly clip-adorned tweens in the 90s and early 2000s), and J.Lo’s pick is definitely a foreshadowing nod to retro looks making a comeback in modern ways in 2020. You can shop her exact pair for $128 at fitness site Bandier, or make your own personal statement on the next big trend with similar styles below. Shop the look now—the added warmth of velvet leggings is a cozy cherry on top for winter.

To buy: Beyond Yoga Crushed Alloy HW Midi Legging, $128; bandier.com

To buy: Calvin Klein Performance Women's Velour Leggings, from $18 (was $59); amazon.com

To buy: Lululemon Wunder Lounge High-Rise Tight 28, $118; lululemon.com

To buy: Soul by SoulCycle Flocked Velvet Tights, $98; nordstrom.com

To buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Velvet Leggings, $44 (was $88); macys.com

To buy: Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Leggings, from $10; amazon.com

To buy: Cemi Ceri Women's J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings, from $17; amazon.com

To buy: Spanx Velvet Leggings, from $98; spanx.com

