J.Lo’s Newest Beyond Yoga Leggings Will Be Everywhere in 2020—Here’s Where to Get Them
J.Lo’s fashion statement signals a new dawn for athleisure.
If you thought leggings styles were limited, leave it to Jennifer Lopez to showcase an unexpected athleisure look we never knew the world needed. Yesterday, the 50-year-old singer and actress hit the streets in an understated monochrome look that included a black turtleneck, large-framed sunglasses, black sneakers, and crushed velvet workout leggings from Beyond Yoga.
J.Lo’s pants, which mark what may be one of athleisure’s earliest forays into this 70s-inspired trend, are eye-catching for their originality and flattering silhouette. Sure, it’s not hard to flatter J.Lo’s curves, but the high-waisted cut and sleek finish of the foil-bespeckled leggings make for a particularly refreshing and glossy way to pull off a chic gym look.
RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Wore These Beyond Yoga Leggings—and They’re Still Available at Zappos
Crushed velvet has been a popular fabric in several decades’ fashions (not just with the hippies of the 60s and 70s, but also among the butterfly clip-adorned tweens in the 90s and early 2000s), and J.Lo’s pick is definitely a foreshadowing nod to retro looks making a comeback in modern ways in 2020. You can shop her exact pair for $128 at fitness site Bandier, or make your own personal statement on the next big trend with similar styles below. Shop the look now—the added warmth of velvet leggings is a cozy cherry on top for winter.
To buy: Beyond Yoga Crushed Alloy HW Midi Legging, $128; bandier.com
To buy: Calvin Klein Performance Women's Velour Leggings, from $18 (was $59); amazon.com
To buy: Lululemon Wunder Lounge High-Rise Tight 28, $118; lululemon.com
To buy: Soul by SoulCycle Flocked Velvet Tights, $98; nordstrom.com
To buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Velvet Leggings, $44 (was $88); macys.com
To buy: Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Velvet Leggings, from $10; amazon.com
To buy: Cemi Ceri Women's J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings, from $17; amazon.com
To buy: Spanx Velvet Leggings, from $98; spanx.com
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.