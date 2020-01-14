As a self-proclaimed leggings connoisseur—meaning I’ve gone on the record sharing my opinions of both the sweat-wicking pair Jennifer Aniston “loves” and Kourtney Kardashian’s top pick—I’m constantly on the prowl for new celebrity-approved options to put to the test. So it was only a matter of time before I turned my attention to the queen of leggings herself: Jennifer Lopez.

Despite an extensive collection of activewear, the actress keeps one style in constant rotation: Beyond Yoga’s Alloy Ombré Leggings (from $77; amazon.com). Lopez owns the high-waisted leggings in multiple colorways—including a creamy white with gold sparkles, a dusty pink with rose gold accents, and a sleek black with silver iridescent speckles—and often completes the look with the matching Beyond Yoga sports bra.

While Lopez’s infatuation with the leggings is what brought the female-founded brand onto my radar, she isn’t the only celeb to be spotted in Beyond Yoga. Kendall Jenner and Alessandro Ambrosio are also fans of the brand, which claims to have “the softest leggings ever” and embraces inclusivity with an XXS to 3X size range.

Eager to find out why Jennifer Lopez—and the rest of Hollywood—is completely obsessed with Beyond Yoga’s leggings, I decided to call in my own pair (a perk of my job as a journalist) and put them to the test. My first impression was how unbelievably soft the sweat-wicking fabric felt. The Alloy Ombre style uses a unique sport flex material (made from a micro modal and spandex blend) that’s velvety smooth against the skin but still promises to retain its shape wear after wear.

The only downside of the soft, lightweight fabric was that I couldn’t imagine *actually* working out in it. I like the feeling of a tight compression leggings that keep everything in place through every last burpee, squat, lunge—and the second-skin texture of these felt like the opposite. But to give them a fair chance, I decided to wear them to Barry’s Bootcamp, one of the most intense classes in my workout lineup. Not only would I get in a serious sweat sesh, but I could put to the test just how squat-proof, sweat-wicking, and comfortable these leggings actually were.

While a run on the treadmill typically requires yanking up my leggings mid-sprint, the 5-inch waistband on Beyond Yoga’s pair stayed firmly in place through every increase in speed and incline I experienced throughout the class. A few quick lunges with my back to the mirror revealed they were also completely opaque—a fact I double-checked when conquering Bulgarian split squats. Best of all, I never felt overheated despite the unusually warm winter weather in NYC that day.

There was one downside to these leggings: They didn’t do the best job at hiding my sweaty crotch, to the point where I was grateful for the dark, gloomy lighting in Barry’s. But even J. Lo dealt with post-workout sweat stains in the lighter colorways. You win some, you lose some, right? My final verdict was to avoid a noticeably sweaty bum next time by opting for a darker colorway like black or navy.

In spite of showing off my sweat, I couldn’t wait to go home and wash them so I could wear them again for my next workout. They’re not only the softest leggings I own, but they’re also the trendiest thanks to the chic metallic details. In fact, I plan to take J.Lo’s lead and create my own collection of these Beyond Yoga’s leggings in multiple colors—or just the darker shades.

