Jennifer Lopez Is Wearing the Hell Out of These Sneakers—and They're Less Than $65 Right Now

Between owning the red carpet in iconic dresses and dominating the stage in glittering costumes, Jennifer Lopez’s impeccable style continues to impress. So when the superstar was recently photographed in New York City sporting a pair of ridiculously chic running shoes, we couldn’t help but ask: Where do I get a pair?

Decked out in light pink pearlized leggings and a graphic tank, J. Lo hit the city sidewalks wearing Adidas Edge 3 Lux Running Shoes ($64, marked down from $85; nordstrom.com) on her feet. The stunning copper detailing on the sleek, white knit shoes immediately caught our eye, but it turns out that the built-in running tech is really what makes this pair of sneaks stand out.

Optimized for both indoor and outdoor running, the Edge 3 sneakers have Adidas’ trademarked bounce foam sole, which absorbs the shock of every heel strike and redirects that energy to your toes for take off. Unlike the rest of Adidas’ shoe line, this unique style has a women-forward design focused on providing maximum support to the female foot. The biggest construction difference is an extra rounded heel, which really cradles the foot.

To buy: Adidas Edge Lux Running Shoes, $65 (marked down from $85); nordstrom.com

The thoughtful, lightweight design also guarantees nothing is dragging you down, with a women’s size 7 shoe weighing just 7.4 ounces. While the stretchy mesh upper helps achieve a super light and flexible feel, the material also offers extra breathability to keep you comfortable mile after mile.

Considering J.Lo’s intense fitness regimen and insanely-toned muscles(throwback to the neon bikini shot that made her our ab idol), her advanced sneaker selection isn’t all that surprising. But what really threw us for a loop was the super low price tag—as part of Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can snag a pair of these sleek running shoes for just $64 until August 4. But be sure to add them to your cart fast—many of the Nordstrom deals are already selling out. And you definitely don’t want to miss out on these trendy J.Lo-approved sneaks, because once they’re gone, you’ll have to join the waitlist...and pay the full price.

