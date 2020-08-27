We’d all love to be Jennifer Lopez, but have accepted that wearing her favorite leggings, conquering her workouts, and following her skincare routine are the next best options. Luckily, there’s another chance to channel our inner J. Lo today thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale .
That’s because the Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes ($43, nordstrom.com ) are the exclusive deal of the day at Nordstrom right now. Although the A-lister hasn’t been spotted in this exact model, the cushioned kicks are the latest iteration of the Adidas Edge Lux 3 sneaker, which the Hustlers star wore last summer in New York City and again earlier this spring in an Instagram video posted by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
Like earlier releases, the Adidas Edge Lux 4 are designed for both indoor and outdoor running with a woman-focused design. They feature a rounder heel that better cradles the foot along with a mesh upper that anchors the shoe to your foot without reducing breathability. They also have the same superior bounce cushioning as previous models for all-day support and energy return.
In fact, the only differences in the newest launch are the weight and midsole drop. The previous model was half an ounce lighter but featured a 5 millimeter larger midsole drop. The decreased drop on the Edge Lux 4 means the style will have a more direct midfoot strike, which allows better impact distribution of the body’s weight along with an increased range of motion for the foot and ankle.
To buy: Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoes , $43 (was $85); nordstrom.com
And even though Lopez hasn’t been spotted in the latest iteration of the Adidas kicks just yet, they’ve already impressed reviewers with shoppers declaring them comfortable, stylish, and supportive. In fact, even a Nike loyalist wrote they were impressed by the structure and fit of the style.
Better yet, the sneakers are 50% off until midnight tonight, so you can channel your J. Lo without emptying your wallet. And that’s not your only chance to save: Nordstrom has tons of covetable discounts right now on additional comfy shoe styles and anti-aging beauty products . Plus, you can snag a free $10 promo card if you shop online and pick-up in store. Well, what are you waiting for?
