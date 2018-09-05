J. Crew Mercantile Launched on Amazon Today and We're Making Room in Our Closet for These 6 Pieces

Stop everything you're doing: Amazon Fashion has partnered with J. Crew, and we couldn't be more thrilled. Starting today, U.S. customers can partake in some major retail therapy on Amazon's curated shop of J.Crew Mercantile's Fall 2018 collection, which includes an array of everyday necessities and statement pieces at affordable prices.

Wanting a professional look for the office? Look no further than a crisp, can't-go-wrong white button down and slim tailored chino pant. For fall weekends, we're loving this effortless pull-on striped knit dress paired with a classic denim jacket (they have it in black, too!). The J.Crew Mercantile pieces are perfect for transitioning from summer to fall, making us actually look forward to the cooler weather ahead (we see you, field jacket).

We love that you can now order Lysol wipes for your apartment and something from J.Crew from Amazon. Also good: Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping, so you could be sporting your new fall duds in a couple of days.

The best part? Most of the items we're coveting are under $100, so they won't break the bank. Here are six products we are adding to our closets ASAP.